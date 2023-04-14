THE FIRST STEP IN A MULTI-MILLION POUND INVESTMENT BY AN INTERNATIONAL WHISKY BUSINESS
Whisky Asset Management business, Scotch Whisky Investments (SWI), is to create a whisky storage & office facility at Southfield Industrial Estate.
InvestFife has announced that the company has bought 7.7 hectares of land at Crompton Road, Southfield Industrial Estate, Glenrothes, as part of its multi-million-pound investment plans. This purchase is one of the largest industrial land deals in Fife in recent years and will help the regeneration of Glenrothes by boosting the local economy and creating jobs in the area.
Sourcing the perfect site for developing a large-scale whisky storage facility, bottling, cooperage, and office facility was crucial in SWI’s investment planning. Following advice from Fife Council’s Economic Development team, the company quickly identified Crompton Road East as the ideal location.
Scottish Development International has also worked closely with the company and InvestFife, manifesting the ‘Team Scotland’ approach to support investment.
Following a successful public consultation in August 2022, Fife Council’s planning department approved the project’s first development phase in October 2022.
SWI seeks to tell the history of whisky and teach people about single malt whisky encouraging investment in it as a commodity. Now that the purchase of Crompton Road has concluded, the company can start to transform its vision into reality.
Pamela Stevenson, Service Manager, Economic Development, at Fife Council, said: “Our Property, Development, and Investment team has worked hand in hand with Scotch Whisky Investments to support the company’s significant investment in Fife. As a result of our team’s interventions, we are delighted to see the sale of Crompton Road East conclude.”
“Our specialist teams within InvestFife provide comprehensive advice and support to all businesses wanting to move to Fife.”
Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council Spokesperson – Finance, Economy & Strategic Planning, said: “On behalf of Fife Council as a whole, I take this opportunity to welcome Scotch Whisky Investments to Fife, and look forward to seeing Scotch Whisky Investments’ vision come to fruition, bringing jobs and economic regeneration to Glenrothes.”
