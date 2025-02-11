Morag Wallace, a member of the Scottish Ladies Fly Fishing team, is organising a fund-raiser in Fife to raise cash to help fund the trip to the Home International in Ireland in May when the squad aim to go for gold.

The date is Sunday, March 23 and Fife-based angler is the person to contact on Facebook but you can also call the venue, Parkview Fishery, which has a postcode of KY15 7UT, to book your slot.

The fishery telephone number is 01337 831810 and fishing is from 9am to 4pm and the entry fee of £30 includes bacon rolls on arrive, tea/coffee and lunch.

Wallace, the Scottish Ladies fly fishing champion, said: “Please come and support us in our quest for gold.”

ON PARADE: Scotland ladies with the flag. Courtesy of Scottish Ladies Fly Fishing team

