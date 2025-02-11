HNH Partners which is a financial advisory firm is looking to grow with a move to a new larger Scottish headquarters on Hanover Street.

The company already has 30 staff in Edinburgh and Belfast.

Advisers at HNH Partners, ranked among the Top 10 busiest financial advisers in Scotland by Experian in its most recent UK and Ireland M&A Review, worked on numerous multi-million-pound deals in 2024, and on some of the most high-profile transactions in the region over recent years.

This has included advising Scotland’s largest window and door company Sidey Solutions on its sale to Swedish giant Inwido AB, and Livingstone-based electronics manufacturer CB Technology on its acquisition by Elite Electronic Systems in Northern Ireland.

Neal Allen, Partner and Head of Deal Advisory at HNH Partners in Scotland, said:“Following a record year with a steady increase in both the volume and size of deals that our advisers have worked on, we anticipate 2025 will be our busiest yet.

The move to our new headquarters is not only a celebration of our recent successes, but a strategic investment in the future, giving us room to grow our team yet further as we continue to recruit across all levels.

Our modern office environment is designed to foster collaboration and innovation, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of the financial advisory sector, providing enhanced services that continue to place our clients at the centre.”

Pictured, from left, Harry Linklater, Partner, Deal Advisory, Neal Allen, Partner and Head of Deal Advisory at HNH Partners in Scotland, and Roger Mayor, Partner, Deal Advisory

