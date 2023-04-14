SUCCESSFUL EASTER SEASON FOR PETTYCUR BAY HOLIDAY PARK WITH MORE FREE EVENTS THIS WEEKEND

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn is reflecting on an extremely successful Easter, having looked after hundreds of guests from all over Scotland, and beyond – and it’s not over yet.

The park, open to everyone, caters for both park residents and the hundreds of local people who come in to eat and drink, go swimming, use the amusement arcade, or to be entertained at the numerous, completely free, professional entertainment shows that take place in its state of the art Images Suite.

It’s particularly proud of its varied schedule, which with live acts most Fridays and Saturdays during peak season, is on a par with some of the country’s leading chain holiday parks. Pettycur uses one of Scotland top talent agencies, Emkay Entertainments in Broxburn, to provide its talent.

Children are catered for with free kids’ fun sessions throughout the Easter holidays, and a kids’ club – the only chargeable activity – priced at £3 per session.

“We had lots of children having fun at both the kids’ activity sessions and the dedicated kids’ club,” said General Manager Janet Murray. “As well as providing something to do for children staying on the park on holiday over the past few weeks, these activities were well used by local parents who perhaps had to work over the Easter holidays. At just £3 a session the Kid’s Club reflects real value for money.”

“We will run both of the children’s activities, and Kid’s Club, again, over the summer holidays.”

This weekend singers Pam Kay (Friday 14th) and Lewis Carlyon (Saturday 15th) will be performing in Images with a free family fun rave also tonight, 6pm till 730pm, with DJ Jayson, who, having been featured in “Life on the Bay” the BBC Scotland series about Pettycur Bay, has developed quite a following amongst the park’s young guests.

As well as dancing to Jayson’s top tunes, those attending can dance with free glowsticks and enjoy having their faces painted by Freedom Face Painting.

www.pettycur.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...