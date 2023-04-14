SUCCESSFUL EASTER SEASON FOR PETTYCUR BAY HOLIDAY PARK WITH MORE FREE EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn is reflecting on an extremely successful Easter, having looked after hundreds of guests from all over Scotland, and beyond – and it’s not over yet.
The park, open to everyone, caters for both park residents and the hundreds of local people who come in to eat and drink, go swimming, use the amusement arcade, or to be entertained at the numerous, completely free, professional entertainment shows that take place in its state of the art Images Suite.
It’s particularly proud of its varied schedule, which with live acts most Fridays and Saturdays during peak season, is on a par with some of the country’s leading chain holiday parks. Pettycur uses one of Scotland top talent agencies, Emkay Entertainments in Broxburn, to provide its talent.
Children are catered for with free kids’ fun sessions throughout the Easter holidays, and a kids’ club – the only chargeable activity – priced at £3 per session.
“We had lots of children having fun at both the kids’ activity sessions and the dedicated kids’ club,” said General Manager Janet Murray. “As well as providing something to do for children staying on the park on holiday over the past few weeks, these activities were well used by local parents who perhaps had to work over the Easter holidays. At just £3 a session the Kid’s Club reflects real value for money.”
“We will run both of the children’s activities, and Kid’s Club, again, over the summer holidays.”
This weekend singers Pam Kay (Friday 14th) and Lewis Carlyon (Saturday 15th) will be performing in Images with a free family fun rave also tonight, 6pm till 730pm, with DJ Jayson, who, having been featured in “Life on the Bay” the BBC Scotland series about Pettycur Bay, has developed quite a following amongst the park’s young guests.
As well as dancing to Jayson’s top tunes, those attending can dance with free glowsticks and enjoy having their faces painted by Freedom Face Painting.
Scotch Whisky Investments to create whisky storage and offices
THE FIRST STEP IN A MULTI-MILLION POUND INVESTMENT BY AN INTERNATIONAL WHISKY BUSINESS Whisky Asset Management business, Scotch Whisky Investments (SWI), is to create a whisky storage & office facility at Southfield Industrial Estate. InvestFife has announced that the company has bought 7.7 hectares of land at Crompton Road, Southfield Industrial Estate, Glenrothes, as…
Continue Reading Scotch Whisky Investments to create whisky storage and offices
Grange face crunch clash with Western
Men’s Premiership: Inverleith v Edinburgh University; Watsonians v Clydesdale; Western v Grange; Dunfermline Carnegie v ESM; FMGM Monarchs v Kelburne; Uddingston v Hillhead. Women’s Premiership: Clydesdale v GHK; Edinburgh University v Watsonians; Glasgow University v Western Wildcats; Dundee Wanderers v Uddingston; Gordonians v Inverleith; Grange Edinburgh Ladies v Hillhead. Pace-setting Grange go into a massive clash with second-top…
Five things you need to know today
The Annual Scout Jumble Sale will be held tomorrow on 15 April at Greenbank Church. Adults £2 and children free. Toys and Games, China and Glassware, Bric a Brac, Records, CDs and DVDs, Books, Electrical, Jewellery, Lamps and Shades, Pictures and Mirrors, Clothing, Soft Furnishings, Bags, Shoes, Bikes, Plants, Home Baking and Refreshments. All purchases cash only…
Overnight roadworks on the City Bypass begin on Monday
A five-week programme of overnight maintenance on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass is scheduled to begin on Monday 17 April 2023. The work will be carried out in 16 phases, with overnight closures on a different section of the bypass in each phase. Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will use these closures to carry…
Continue Reading Overnight roadworks on the City Bypass begin on Monday
Counter Edinburgh hosts a body butter-making workshop to celebrate Earth Day
The venue has teamed up with Edinburgh based ethical skincare brand PERF to host a unique event, raising funds for women’s charities in the UK and Uganda To celebrate Earth Day, Counter Edinburgh will be hosting a bespoke body butter-making workshop in collaboration with local ethical skincare brand PERF on Sunday 23rd April at 2pm.…
Continue Reading Counter Edinburgh hosts a body butter-making workshop to celebrate Earth Day
Bute House closing for repairs
Just as the new First Minister, Humza Yousaf gets his feet under the desk, Bute House, the Official Residence, will be closed for repair. There will be work carried out both internally and externally to the A-listed building in Charlotte Square. The building is owned by National Trust for Scotland and in addition to stonework,…