SUCCESSFUL EASTER SEASON FOR PETTYCUR BAY HOLIDAY PARK WITH MORE FREE EVENTS THIS WEEKEND 

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn is reflecting on an extremely successful Easter, having looked after hundreds of guests from all over Scotland, and beyond – and it’s not over yet.

The park, open to everyone, caters for both park residents and the hundreds of local people who come in to eat and drink, go swimming, use the amusement arcade, or to be entertained at the numerous, completely free, professional entertainment shows that take place in its state of the art Images Suite. 

It’s particularly proud of its varied schedule, which with live acts most Fridays and Saturdays during peak season, is on a par with some of the country’s leading chain holiday parks. Pettycur uses one of Scotland top talent agencies, Emkay Entertainments in Broxburn, to provide its talent. 

Children are catered for with free kids’ fun sessions throughout the Easter holidays, and a kids’ club – the only chargeable activity – priced at £3 per session.

“We had lots of children having fun at both the kids’ activity sessions and the dedicated kids’ club,” said General Manager Janet Murray. “As well as providing something to do for children staying on the park on holiday over the past few weeks, these activities were well used by local parents who perhaps had to work over the Easter holidays. At just £3 a session the Kid’s Club reflects real value for money.”

“We will run both of the children’s activities, and Kid’s Club, again, over the summer holidays.”

This weekend singers Pam Kay (Friday 14th) and Lewis Carlyon (Saturday 15th) will be performing in Images with a free family fun rave also tonight, 6pm till 730pm, with DJ Jayson, who, having been featured in “Life on the Bay” the BBC Scotland series about Pettycur Bay, has developed quite a following amongst the park’s young guests.

As well as dancing to Jayson’s top tunes, those attending can dance with free glowsticks and enjoy having their faces painted by Freedom Face Painting.

www.pettycur.co.uk

Scotch Whisky Investments to create whisky storage and offices

THE FIRST STEP IN A MULTI-MILLION POUND INVESTMENT BY AN INTERNATIONAL WHISKY BUSINESS Whisky Asset Management business, Scotch Whisky Investments (SWI), is to create a whisky storage & office facility at Southfield Industrial Estate.   InvestFife has announced that the company has bought 7.7 hectares of land at Crompton Road, Southfield Industrial Estate, Glenrothes, as…

Continue Reading Scotch Whisky Investments to create whisky storage and offices

Grange face crunch clash with Western

Men’s Premiership: Inverleith v Edinburgh University; Watsonians v Clydesdale; Western v Grange; Dunfermline Carnegie v ESM; FMGM Monarchs v Kelburne; Uddingston v Hillhead. Women’s Premiership: Clydesdale v GHK; Edinburgh University v Watsonians; Glasgow University v Western Wildcats; Dundee Wanderers v Uddingston; Gordonians v Inverleith; Grange Edinburgh Ladies v Hillhead. Pace-setting Grange go into a massive clash with second-top…

Continue Reading Grange face crunch clash with Western

Counter Edinburgh hosts a body butter-making workshop to celebrate Earth Day

The venue has teamed up with Edinburgh based ethical skincare brand PERF to host a unique event, raising funds for women’s charities in the UK and Uganda To celebrate Earth Day, Counter Edinburgh will be hosting a bespoke body butter-making workshop in collaboration with local ethical skincare brand PERF on Sunday 23rd April at 2pm.…

Continue Reading Counter Edinburgh hosts a body butter-making workshop to celebrate Earth Day

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.