Men’s Premiership: Inverleith v Edinburgh University; Watsonians v Clydesdale; Western v Grange; Dunfermline Carnegie v ESM; FMGM Monarchs v Kelburne; Uddingston v Hillhead. Women’s Premiership: Clydesdale v GHK; Edinburgh University v Watsonians; Glasgow University v Western Wildcats; Dundee Wanderers v Uddingston; Gordonians v Inverleith; Grange Edinburgh Ladies v Hillhead.

Pace-setting Grange go into a massive clash with second-top Western at Auchenhowie on Saturday after winning bronze in the EuroHockey Club Trophy in Vienna earlier this week.

The Edinburgh side hold a slender one-point advantage over the men from the West of Scotland having remained unbeaten in 14 outings so far this term, winning 13 and losing one.

Western have lost one of their 14 games for 39 points and they are the top scoring side in the men’s Premiership with 93 netted. They have lost only 17, the same number as Grange who have scored 80 goals.

Third-placed Edinburgh University travel across the city to play Inverleith. The students have 30 points while Inverleith have 19 and currently sit in sixth position in the table.

Hamish Imrie’s students have lost two of their last five games scored 74 goals and conceded 29. Inverleith have scored 48 and let in the same number and they have only won one and drawn another of their last five.

Watsonians, who are fifth and have won and drawn another of their last five games, entertain fourth-placed Clydesdale who also have 23 points. Watsonians have scored 37 goals and lost 33 while Clydesdale have scored 45 and let in 37.

In the bottom six, Erskine Stewart’s Melville (ESM), who are fourth with 11 points, travel to second bottom Dunfermline who have five points. ESM have scored 22 goals and let in 62 while the Fife side have scored 33 and conceded 80.

Watsonians lead the way in the top half of the women’s Premiership with 37 points from 12 wins and a draw in their 13 outings. That’s the same points as Edinburgh University who host Watsonians in a crunch clash on Saturday at Peffermill.

The students have an identical record but have only scored 74 goals. They have lost only seven. Watsonians have scored 85 and let in nine.

In the bottom half of the women’s Premiership, Grange Edinburgh Ladies are second with 22 points having won four of their last five games and they entertain pace-setting Hillhead who are two points ahead but have lost their last two games.

Gordonians, who are fourth with 11 points, host second-bottom Inverleith who have six points.

PICTURE: Action from Grange v Inverleith by Nigel Duncan

