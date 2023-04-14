The Annual Scout Jumble Sale will be held tomorrow on 15 April at Greenbank Church.
Adults £2 and children free.
Toys and Games, China and Glassware, Bric a Brac, Records, CDs and DVDs, Books, Electrical, Jewellery, Lamps and Shades, Pictures and Mirrors, Clothing, Soft Furnishings, Bags, Shoes, Bikes, Plants, Home Baking and Refreshments.
All purchases cash only
Magical Maverick Kevin Quantum returns to The Caledonian from April to July
Edinburgh’s very own Kevin Quantum returns to The Caledonian from 15th April for evenings of magic, mystery and wonder. The perfect Easter holiday activity for families who want to see the magical Mr Quantum in action, tickets for five intimate performances will be available to book from April to July. Don’t miss out!
For more information or to book, please visit wwww.edinburghmagic.co.uk
Climate Café
A climate café takes place at Shrub Coop at 22 Bread Street tonight from 6 to 8pm.
Feel overwhelmed by climate change?
Feel like there is so much to learn, and no idea where to start?
Looking for a community to share and learn?
This month the climate café will be exploring the Circular Economy. This will give people space to understand what the circular economy is and how it can be used to build an inclusive economic structure. Sanitree will help participants to learn more about the circular economy and social justice in practice.
Books are available to borrow from the Zero Waste Hub at any time before the café
The climate café is open to everyone, beginners and experts alike
Hot drinks will be available to purchase and the session will run from 6pm to 8pm.
More details on their Facebook page about this and other events.
Overnight roadworks begin on the City Bypass on Monday
The roadworks will take place overnight but will last for five weeks and there will be rolling road closures.
Grange face crunch clash with Western
Men's Premiership: Inverleith v Edinburgh University; Watsonians v Clydesdale; Western v Grange; Dunfermline Carnegie v ESM; FMGM Monarchs v Kelburne; Uddingston v Hillhead. Women's Premiership: Clydesdale v GHK; Edinburgh University v Watsonians; Glasgow University v Western Wildcats; Dundee Wanderers v Uddingston; Gordonians v Inverleith; Grange Edinburgh Ladies v Hillhead. Pace-setting Grange go into a massive clash with second-top…
Overnight roadworks on the City Bypass begin on Monday
A five-week programme of overnight maintenance on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass is scheduled to begin on Monday 17 April 2023. The work will be carried out in 16 phases, with overnight closures on a different section of the bypass in each phase. Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will use these closures to carry…
Counter Edinburgh hosts a body butter-making workshop to celebrate Earth Day
The venue has teamed up with Edinburgh based ethical skincare brand PERF to host a unique event, raising funds for women’s charities in the UK and Uganda To celebrate Earth Day, Counter Edinburgh will be hosting a bespoke body butter-making workshop in collaboration with local ethical skincare brand PERF on Sunday 23rd April at 2pm.…
Bute House closing for repairs
Just as the new First Minister, Humza Yousaf gets his feet under the desk, Bute House, the Official Residence, will be closed for repair. There will be work carried out both internally and externally to the A-listed building in Charlotte Square. The building is owned by National Trust for Scotland and in addition to stonework,…
Resurfacing work on the M9 begins on Monday
Transport Scotland has scheduled 10 nights of overnight resurfacing works to renew around 1.5 kilometres of the M9 southbound between junctions 7 and 5 from Monday 17 to Friday 28 April 2023. For the safety of workers and road users, this section of the M9 will be closed between 7.30pm and 6.00am each night, excluding…
Dr Joe Morrow – in New York to promote Scotland
Dr Joe Morrow is the Lord Lyon King of Arms, and he is in New York for Tartan Week, “promoting Scotland”. The Lord Lyon has held the position now for just over nine years, and most recently last year he proclaimed the new king from the Mercat Cross on the High Street on 11 September.…
