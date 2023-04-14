The Annual Scout Jumble Sale will be held tomorrow on 15 April at Greenbank Church.

Adults £2 and children free.

Toys and Games, China and Glassware, Bric a Brac, Records, CDs and DVDs, Books, Electrical, Jewellery, Lamps and Shades, Pictures and Mirrors, Clothing, Soft Furnishings, Bags, Shoes, Bikes, Plants, Home Baking and Refreshments.

All purchases cash only

Magical Maverick Kevin Quantum returns to The Caledonian from April to July

Edinburgh’s very own Kevin Quantum returns to The Caledonian from 15th April for evenings of magic, mystery and wonder. The perfect Easter holiday activity for families who want to see the magical Mr Quantum in action, tickets for five intimate performances will be available to book from April to July. Don’t miss out!

For more information or to book, please visit wwww.edinburghmagic.co.uk

Climate Café

A climate café takes place at Shrub Coop at 22 Bread Street tonight from 6 to 8pm.

Feel overwhelmed by climate change?

Feel like there is so much to learn, and no idea where to start?

Looking for a community to share and learn?

This month the climate café will be exploring the Circular Economy. This will give people space to understand what the circular economy is and how it can be used to build an inclusive economic structure. Sanitree will help participants to learn more about the circular economy and social justice in practice.

Books are available to borrow from the Zero Waste Hub at any time before the café

The climate café is open to everyone, beginners and experts alike

Hot drinks will be available to purchase and the session will run from 6pm to 8pm.

More details on their Facebook page about this and other events.

Overnight roadworks begin on the City Bypass on Monday

The roadworks will take place overnight but will last for five weeks and there will be rolling road closures.

Read more here.

