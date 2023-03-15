Three local businesses have once again made the journey south to take part in the UK’s most comprehensive annual industrial exhibition, the Southern Manufacturing & Electronics conference.

This follows a very successful event last year, when a number of businesses returned with a strong level of positive enquiries,

Fife Fabrications (Fifab), Eurospray Ltd, and Quality Precision Electronics (QPE) attended the three-day event, which takes place each year at Farnborough International Exhibition Centre.

A regular in the Southern Manufacturing Fife delegation, Fife Fabrications (Fifab) cited the event as a highlight of the calendar year. Managing Director, John Penman, said: “FiFab recently attended Southern Manufacturing 2023. The show was celebrating its 25th anniversary and this was the 19th year FiFab have attended. An amazing 650 companies were represented at the show, with thousands of visitors attending over the three days. Once again FiFab had great footfall over the three days with many new contacts made along with a high number of existing customers visiting the stand. We look forward to the 2024 show.”

Commenting from Eurospray Ltd, Managing Director Jim Fairnie, said: “This is the fourth time Eurospray have exhibited at Southern Manufacturing, booking again for 2024, the event is the perfect opportunity for businesses like ourselves to raise their profile and show what Fife companies have to offer.”

Russell Dillon, Managing Director, QPE, said: “QPE were delighted to show at Southern Manufacturing for our 3rd year. Once again we have had some good footfall which has resulted in RFQ’S (Request for a Quotation). Fife Council and the Trade Development Programme has once again stepped up and assisted local companies who express an interest in growing their business. We thank them for all of their support on this show and activities through the year.”

Fife Council Economic Development’s Trade Development Programme supported the businesses to exhibit.

Pamela Stevenson, Service Manager, Economic Development, Business & Employability at Fife Council, said: “We want to see our Fife manufacturing and engineering sector, where we have a long history, well represented at this key event. We know this conference produces results, and are always heartened to hear of new positive outcomes. Supporting these businesses in attending conferences and exhibitions like these is what our Trade Development Programme is all about – it’s a hugely important support network across the Kingdom.”

For more information about Fife Council Economic Development’s Trade Development Programme, please email: fifemeansbusiness@fife.gov.uk.

The Fife Delegates at Southern Manufacturing 2023

