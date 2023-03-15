Appeal to trace 15-year-old girl reported missing in Edinburgh
Officers are asking for the help of the public to trace a 15-year-old girl reported missing in Edinburgh.
Faith Marley was last seen around 7am on Wednesday, 15 March, in the Bangor Road area of Leith and concerns are growing for her welfare.
She is described as around 5ft 7ins, of medium build and has blonde shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a black hoodie, leggings and black and white high top converse shoes.
Inspector Grant McCulloch said: “We need to know that Faith is safe and well so I am urging anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be to get in touch.
“If you can help call us immediately on 101, quoting reference number 0385 of Wednesday, 15 March, 2023.”
