In answer to a Freedom of Information request it appears that the Edinburgh sign may be here to stay for the next decade.

The cost of putting up the illuminated ‘Edinburgh’ sign installed on The Mound just before Christmas was £22,000.



But The City of Edinburgh Council said it is unable to confirm the exact amount of the running costs until it is billed this year, although they estimate the cost to be between £50 and £100.

Edinburgh sign on The Mound PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

The ‘EDINBURGH’ Light Art installation will be in place until this month and it will then be used in the public realm every year going forward until it is no longer usable which the council estimates is around 5 – 10 years. Any required repairs will be made to the sign to increase its ‘shelf life’.

Certainly any time we passed it during December the sign was an attraction for visitors to the city who stopped to take selfies there.

And thanks to Andy Arthur who made the initial request….

