In answer to a Freedom of Information request it appears that the Edinburgh sign may be here to stay for the next decade.

The cost of putting up the illuminated ‘Edinburgh’ sign installed on The Mound just before Christmas was £22,000.

But The City of Edinburgh Council said it is unable to confirm the exact amount of the running costs until it is billed this year, although they estimate the cost to be between £50 and £100.

Edinburgh sign on The Mound PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

The ‘EDINBURGH’ Light Art installation will be in place until this month and it will then be used in the public realm every year going forward until it is no longer usable which the council estimates is around 5 – 10 years. Any required repairs will be made to the sign to increase its ‘shelf life’.

Certainly any time we passed it during December the sign was an attraction for visitors to the city who stopped to take selfies there.

And thanks to Andy Arthur who made the initial request….

Richard Murphy on ‘unlocking’ the Old Royal High School

Since the school vacated the building in 1968,  finding a new use for the Old Royal High School building on Calton Hill has been a major subject of public controversy. Widely seen by architectural historians as the finest Greek revival building in the city, it has been mothballed for most of the period since.   Public debate over the…

Continue Reading Richard Murphy on ‘unlocking’ the Old Royal High School

Cammo development – planning refused by Scottish Ministers

An appeal to build 500 houses on the greenbelt in the west of the city has been refused by The Scottish Government.  The proposals to develop protected green belt land at Cammo faced fierce backlash from the community as hundreds objected.  It was argued that the plans violated a range of planning policies designed to…

Continue Reading Cammo development – planning refused by Scottish Ministers

Eurovision bid at show ground would have cost council millions

A bid to bring the Eurovision song contest to Edinburgh indicated the council was in a financial position to provide up to £17.6m to host the event, documents have revealed. This is despite a £76 million hole in the local authority’s budget which councillors will work on balancing next month. It was proposed that Eurovision would…

Continue Reading Eurovision bid at show ground would have cost council millions

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.