All primary schools in Edinburgh, as well as elsewhere in Scotland, are closed today while members of the EIS take strike action.

Late negotiations yesterday between teaching unions, local authorities and the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT) did not stop the strike which will affect primary schools today and secondary schools tomorrow. Special schools are closed over the two days.

EIS General Secretary Andrea Bradley said on Monday evening: “The SNCT negotiating meeting, held today following a request from teacher unions, did not result in any new pay offer from the Scottish Government and COSLA. This means that strike action – planned for Tuesday in primary schools and for Wednesday in secondary schools – will proceed as scheduled.”

Ms Bradley added, “It is disappointing, though not surprising, that no new offer was presented today, despite some positive progress in discussions. The union side remains willing to talk, at any time, with a view to reaching a resolution to this dispute.

“While it is now too late to halt this week’s strike action in schools, we hope that fresh talks may take place later this week to advance discussions towards an improved offer. Only a significantly improved offer from the Scottish Government and COSLA can bring an end to this dispute.”

Specific Edinburgh details are contained in the letter from the Acting Head of Schools and Lifelong Learning at The City of Edinburgh Council which is shown below.

The strike has a hashtag for social media #PayAttention and the EIS has tweeted many photos of schools in Edinburgh where strikes are taking place.

A spokesperson for the EIS said: “We can also now confirm that Scotland’s teachers will strike on sixteen consecutive days in January and February, with teachers in two local authorities on strike on each of these sixteen days.”

The next action in Edinburgh is planned for 25 January.

