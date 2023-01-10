All primary schools in Edinburgh, as well as elsewhere in Scotland, are closed today while members of the EIS take strike action.
Late negotiations yesterday between teaching unions, local authorities and the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT) did not stop the strike which will affect primary schools today and secondary schools tomorrow. Special schools are closed over the two days.
EIS General Secretary Andrea Bradley said on Monday evening: “The SNCT negotiating meeting, held today following a request from teacher unions, did not result in any new pay offer from the Scottish Government and COSLA. This means that strike action – planned for Tuesday in primary schools and for Wednesday in secondary schools – will proceed as scheduled.”
Ms Bradley added, “It is disappointing, though not surprising, that no new offer was presented today, despite some positive progress in discussions. The union side remains willing to talk, at any time, with a view to reaching a resolution to this dispute.
“While it is now too late to halt this week’s strike action in schools, we hope that fresh talks may take place later this week to advance discussions towards an improved offer. Only a significantly improved offer from the Scottish Government and COSLA can bring an end to this dispute.”
Specific Edinburgh details are contained in the letter from the Acting Head of Schools and Lifelong Learning at The City of Edinburgh Council which is shown below.
The strike has a hashtag for social media #PayAttention and the EIS has tweeted many photos of schools in Edinburgh where strikes are taking place.
A spokesperson for the EIS said: “We can also now confirm that Scotland’s teachers will strike on sixteen consecutive days in January and February, with teachers in two local authorities on strike on each of these sixteen days.”
The next action in Edinburgh is planned for 25 January.
Teachers seek ten per cent rise in pay
Striking teachers across Edinburgh have taken to the streets calling for an ‘across the board’ pay rise of 10 per cent. Primary school staff in the capital walked out on Tuesday as part of industrial action taking place across Scotland after negotiations failed to reach a deal. Teachers at secondary schools are due to follow…
Richard Murphy on ‘unlocking’ the Old Royal High School
Since the school vacated the building in 1968, finding a new use for the Old Royal High School building on Calton Hill has been a major subject of public controversy. Widely seen by architectural historians as the finest Greek revival building in the city, it has been mothballed for most of the period since. Public debate over the…
Continue Reading Richard Murphy on ‘unlocking’ the Old Royal High School
Cammo development – planning refused by Scottish Ministers
An appeal to build 500 houses on the greenbelt in the west of the city has been refused by The Scottish Government. The proposals to develop protected green belt land at Cammo faced fierce backlash from the community as hundreds objected. It was argued that the plans violated a range of planning policies designed to…
Continue Reading Cammo development – planning refused by Scottish Ministers
Hibs to appoint a Director of Football
Hibernian FC has today announced it will appoint a Director of Football. The process has begun to bring in an experienced candidate to work alongside the Chief Executive and Manager to improve the Club’s sporting performance. When appointed, the new Director of Football will be responsible for all areas of football support at the Hibernian…
Win a shirt signed by birthday boy Hill
New Hearts defender James Hill told Hearts TV that he was over the moon to be at Tynecastle and he can’t wait to get started and to play in front of the thousands of Jambos who are currently packing the stadium. Speaking in the dressing-room at the ground, the England under-21 defender said it was…
Eurovision bid at show ground would have cost council millions
A bid to bring the Eurovision song contest to Edinburgh indicated the council was in a financial position to provide up to £17.6m to host the event, documents have revealed. This is despite a £76 million hole in the local authority’s budget which councillors will work on balancing next month. It was proposed that Eurovision would…
Continue Reading Eurovision bid at show ground would have cost council millions