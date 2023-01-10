The City Art Centre will be home to a major retrospective exhibition of one of the UK’s leading figurative painters, Peter Howson, which opens in May 2023.
Bringing together around 100 works spanning the artist’s career, some of these have never been seen before in Scotland.
Howson has established a formidable reputation in the art world. His heroic portrayals of the mighty and the lowly confront subjects of human conflict and destruction that offer a penetrating insight into the human condition.
His experiences of abuse—whether self-inflicted and substance-related, or the traumatic events of his childhood—have moulded his world view, and afforded him an affinity with individuals on the margins of society.
The City Art Centre’s Curatorial and Conservation Manager, David Patterson has been planning the exhibition for three years, working closely with Howson and his London gallery. Howson has previously shown at the City Art Centre, when his critically acclaimed solo exhibition devoted to Scotland’s patron saint Andrew was displayed in 2007.
Patterson commented: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see works assembled from public and private collections. This retrospective will illustrate Peter’s consummate skill in a range of media and explore his religious work as well as his graphic responses to recent global events including the Covid pandemic and war in Ukraine.”
Councillor Val Walker, Convener of Culture and Communities said: “Peter Howson is one of the most respected artists of his generation and we are very proud that the City Art Centre will host this major study of his work. Visitors will be able to discover Howson’s instantly recognisable works with many on display in Scotland for the first time. Celebrating Howson’s 50-year career, we will showcase over 100 pieces across four floors. It will be the highlight exhibition of 2023.”
Graduating from Glasgow School of Art in the 1980s, Howson quickly proved his skill of capturing the maverick, the excessive, the non-conformist and his own personal understanding of the struggles of everyday life.
In 1992 he was commissioned by the Imperial War Museum to record the conflict in the former Yugoslavia. He was appointed official British war artist for Bosnia in 1993 and in 1996 was awarded Doctor of Letters at The University of Strathclyde. His work is included in numerous national and international museum collections.
When the Apple Ripens: Peter Howson at 65: A Retrospective opens at the City Art Centre in Edinburgh on 27 May 2023 and runs until 1 October 2023. A new book will accompany the exhibition, published by Sansom and Co.
https://www.edinburghmuseums.org.uk/whats-on/when-apple-ripens-peter-howson-65
Peter Howson, OBE, was born in London in 1958. He was a focal member of the group of young artists to emerge from the Glasgow School of Art during the 1980s dubbed the New Glasgow Boys, and one of his generation’s leading figurative painters. He studied at Glasgow School of Art from 1975 – 1977, and returned in 1979 to complete a Masters degree. In 1985 he was made the Artist in Residence at the University of St Andrews and also a part-time tutor at Glasgow School of Art. Howson witnessed the harrowing realities of combat as an official war artist appointed by the Imperial War Museum during the Bosnian War from 1993-4, culminating in a solo exhibition at IWM London in 1994. In 1996 he was awarded Doctor of Letters Honoras Causa, University of Strathclyde. Howson has exhibited extensively in the United States and Europe. His work is represented in public collections including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Museum of Modern Art, New York; the Tate Gallery, London; the Victoria & Albert Museum, London; the British Museum, London; Gallery of Modern Art, Glasgow; and the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art, Edinburgh. Howson currently lives and works in Glasgow.
Teachers seek ten per cent rise in pay
Striking teachers across Edinburgh have taken to the streets calling for an ‘across the board’ pay rise of 10 per cent. Primary school staff in the capital walked out on Tuesday as part of industrial action taking place across Scotland after negotiations failed to reach a deal. Teachers at secondary schools are due to follow…
Richard Murphy on ‘unlocking’ the Old Royal High School
Since the school vacated the building in 1968, finding a new use for the Old Royal High School building on Calton Hill has been a major subject of public controversy. Widely seen by architectural historians as the finest Greek revival building in the city, it has been mothballed for most of the period since. Public debate over the…
Continue Reading Richard Murphy on ‘unlocking’ the Old Royal High School
Cammo development – planning refused by Scottish Ministers
An appeal to build 500 houses on the greenbelt in the west of the city has been refused by The Scottish Government. The proposals to develop protected green belt land at Cammo faced fierce backlash from the community as hundreds objected. It was argued that the plans violated a range of planning policies designed to…
Continue Reading Cammo development – planning refused by Scottish Ministers
Hibs to appoint a Director of Football
Hibernian FC has today announced it will appoint a Director of Football. The process has begun to bring in an experienced candidate to work alongside the Chief Executive and Manager to improve the Club’s sporting performance. When appointed, the new Director of Football will be responsible for all areas of football support at the Hibernian…
Win a shirt signed by birthday boy Hill
New Hearts defender James Hill told Hearts TV that he was over the moon to be at Tynecastle and he can’t wait to get started and to play in front of the thousands of Jambos who are currently packing the stadium. Speaking in the dressing-room at the ground, the England under-21 defender said it was…
Eurovision bid at show ground would have cost council millions
A bid to bring the Eurovision song contest to Edinburgh indicated the council was in a financial position to provide up to £17.6m to host the event, documents have revealed. This is despite a £76 million hole in the local authority’s budget which councillors will work on balancing next month. It was proposed that Eurovision would…
Continue Reading Eurovision bid at show ground would have cost council millions