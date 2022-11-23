National swim programme will unite providers at annual conference/
More than 70 delegates dedicated to delivering vital children’s swimming lessons from all corners of the country will come to Edinburgh to share their vision on creating Scotland’s “generation swim”.
The summit will be attended by 29 out of the 32 local authorities, and leisure trusts and aquatic providers delivering the Learn to Swim framework, which has already provided lessons to more than 100,000 youngsters, and wants to reach a further 100,000 by 2025.
Among the regions represented at Thursday’s event will be Orkney, Dumfries, Scottish Borders and Argyll and Bute with areas discussing recruitment and retention of swimming coaches – the everyday heroes who help ensure the safety of children in pools and water.
The Learn to Swim framework is a partnership between Scottish Swimming and Scottish Water delivered locally by aquatic providers and its annual conference is taking place at the National Museum of Scotland, with attendance from Swim England, Swim Wales and Swim Ireland to share best practice and key learnings.
Euan Lowe, Chief Executive Officer at Scottish Swimming, said: “This is an opportunity to create a generation of young Scots who can swim better than their parents – and derive more pleasure from it in the process.
“But it goes so far beyond that, if swimming can form a key part of their lives growing up will have a big impact on the nation’s health and wellbeing as well as respect for water safety.
“Events like these are fundamental for sharing best practice, updates on the latest programme insights and discuss key challenges being faced such as recruitment and upskilling. As well as celebrating the trusts in Scotland we’re bringing leaders from across the UK to share their wisdom.”
During the conference, staff from Xcite – which was recognised as Learn to Swim Provider of the Year at Scottish Swimming’s annual awards – will share knowledge of its expansion and how capacity of youngsters learning to swim in West Lothian increased from 4,479 in May 2021 to more than 5,836 in August 2022.
Attendees will also get the chance to hear leaders from both Scottish Swimming and Scottish Water outline their vision for the next phase of Learn to Swim, with the chance to create a long-lasting swimming legacy for the nation.
Brian Lironi, Director of Corporate Affairs with Scottish Water, said: “Learning to swim is such an important safety skill and it’s vital the basics are learned at an early age. Water safety is the paramount reason we’re involved in the partnership with Scottish Swimming.
“Connecting with providers is vital to ensure the delivery of the best quality programme for young swimmers and teaching essential life skills for the long term.”
A total of 37 Leisure Trusts and Aquatic Providers provide Learn to Swim lessons in more than 160 pools.
The next chapter of Learn to Swim will build a real legacy for Scotland – creating “generation swim” by improving water safety, and, through working with schools and local authorities, giving all children a real platform for success and to achieve their full potential in the pool and out.
Kingsbarns introduces ‘Pay What You Like’ distillery tours
Kingsbarns Distillery has announced the launch of its new ‘Pay What You Like’ tour at the five-star distillery and visitor centre. Running from now until the end of March, visitors can immerse themselves in the spirit of Fife in return for a ticket price that they feel comfortable with. The new scheme is available every…
Continue Reading Kingsbarns introduces ‘Pay What You Like’ distillery tours
Reminder about ticketing for women’s Capital Cup
Hibernian FC have reminded fans interested in attending the Capital Cup at Easter Road on Sunday (kick-off 16.10) that they must get their tickets in advance. There will not be an arrangement for walk-ups on the day and tickets can be sourced on the internet at Hibernian FC ahead of Sunday’s clash which is also…
Continue Reading Reminder about ticketing for women’s Capital Cup
Bernard Hunter – 75 years and still going strong
Bernard Hunter, the mobile crane hire firm which is responsible for lifting the Mound Christmas tree into place, has celebrated an important milestone recently. The company, which is also one of the earliest recycling firms, is the largest private sector employer in Gilmerton and its 75 year anniversary was recognised by burying a time…
Continue Reading Bernard Hunter – 75 years and still going strong
Supreme Court issues decision on Indyref2
The Supreme Court has issued its unanimous decision on Wednesday determining that The Scottish Parliament may not pass unilateral legislation to hold a second independence referendum. There will in any case be many rallies by pro-independence groups later today, including one at Holyrood. This can be viewed as a victory for the UK Government. The…
Storytelling and art combine at Space
Stork Majgaard is a Danish painter and storyteller who has created some powerful paintings which can be seen at a performance in Edinburgh this weekend. One shows a man falling (Stork told storyteller Svend-Erik Engh it was something to do with falling in love) – with a bloody heart. With a heart that needed surgery,…
Johnny has new goals with appointment to cleaning firm
Cleaning specialist CleanTEC is targeting a new phase of growth with the appointment of Johnny Harvey as operations manager. Mr Harvey will spearhead the Edinburgh firm’s ongoing development in tandem with managing director John Ross. Previously an area sales manager with Arnold Clark Vehicle Management for 15 years, Mr Harvey was also successful in Junior…
Continue Reading Johnny has new goals with appointment to cleaning firm