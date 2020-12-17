Taking care of your child’s physical and mental health has never been more important. With coaching opportunities city-wide, Edinburgh Leisure offers so many choices for getting your child active for life by starting them young.

With a wide range of coaching and courses for babies to pre-schoolers and beyond, physical activity can help a child build fitness, confidence, and resilience, develop coordination skills and teaches them how to socialise.

Release their inner ‘Sugar Plum Fairy’ with Edinburgh Leisure’s dance classes or help them develop motor skills, balance and agility with ‘Gym Nippers’. From 18 months to 3 years, you can even join in all the fun too. To comply with current Covid-19 restrictions, Edinburgh Leisure has measures in place to ensure the safety of everyone, including the need for a parent/guardian to accompany pre-school aged children for Gym Nippers, who can physically support them in class, with instruction from the coach.

Children can join in their football classes from 3 years, where they will develop confidence, spatial awareness and teamwork. For children who like to be airborne, the trampolining classes deliver balance, co-ordination, cardio fitness and self-confidence, whilst the swimming lessons will improve your child’s water confidence in and out of the water, with an emphasis on fun and progression.

Swimming coaching can start from as young as three months or even younger, giving parent and baby a great opportunity to bond. And for budding Andy Murrays or Johanna Kontas, Edinburgh Leisure’s Tots Tennis offers a fun introduction to the sport allowing parents or helpers to be on the court with them.

Things may be a little different now but Edinburgh Leisure’s coaching sessions still remain as popular as ever, with the emphasis on fun, safety, with dedicated, experienced staff ensuring everyone receives a warm welcome and gets the most from their classes.

To find out more about spaces available and the coaching timetable, visit: www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/activities/coaching

