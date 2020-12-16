Hibs will face St Johnstone in the semi-final of the Betfred League Cup after beating Alloa 2-1 last night at the Indodrill Stadium thanks to a goal from Christian Doidge and an own goal from Nicky Jamieson.

In the other tie last night St Johnstone drew 1-1 with Dunfermline but progressed following a penalty shoot-out.

Betfred League Cup

Earlier tonight, Livingston beat Ross County 2-0 thanks to goals from Craig Sibbald and Alan Forrest but the shock of the night came in Paisley when St Mirren ended Rangers long unbeaten run.

Rangers opened the scoring in the 7th minute through Connor Goldson but the Saints fought back and equalised from a Jamie McGrath penalty.

McGrath gave St Mirren the lead before Steven Davis equalised with two minutes remaining. It looked as though extra time would be required but Conor McCarthy scored in time added on to secure a memorable victory.

The draw took place after the final whistle and the other tie is Livingston v St Mirren.

The games will be played during the weekend of 23rd/24th January 2021.

