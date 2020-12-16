Former Hibs’ player Caroline Weir has been announced as the BT Women’s Player of the Year 2020.

The 25-year-old started her career in the Hibernian Ladies youth system from the age of ten.

Photo from Twitter

In 2011, she won the SWFL First Division player of the year award for her performances in Hibs’ reserve side while also making her first team debut in May against Glasgow City.

She played 40 games for the club, scoring 21 goals before signing for FA WSL side Arsenal Ladies in July 2013 where she won the 2014 FA Women’s Cup.

To date she has won 68 international caps.

The Manchester City midfielder came out on top in a fan vote alongside Erin Cuthbert, Claire Emslie and Emma Mitchell.

A brace versus Albania in October was one of the highlights for the 25-year-old, who starred throughout the year for the national team.

Her impressive international form was no surprise in 2020, given her exceptional performances at club level.

The midfielder was also shortlisted for the FIFA Puskas Award for her stunning winner in the Manchester derby in front of a record breaking crowd.

Responding to the news, Caroline tweeted: “Honoured to win this award🏴

“Thank you to everyone who voted💙”

