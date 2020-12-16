The Scottish FA has welcomed the announcement from the International Football Association Board [IFAB] to approve trials of additional permanent concussion substitutes.

Following consultation with key stakeholders and medical experts, the IFAB today announced that in the event of an actual or suspected concussion, the player in question should be permanently removed from the match to protect their welfare, and that the player’s team should not suffer a numerical disadvantage.

Player safety and wellbeing is paramount to the Scottish FA who have played a leading role in raising awareness of concussion in sport, following the introduction of the world-leading concussion guidelines in 2015, If In Doubt, Sit Them Out.

The Scottish FA has confirmed that it will begin the application process to introduce the concussion substitute trial in the Scottish Cup at the earliest possible opportunity.

John MacLean, Scottish FA Chief Medical Consultant: “This is an important step in the progress that is being made across sport surrounding head injuries. The introduction of a permanent concussion substitute in football would build on Scotland’s world-leading approach on the subject of head injury and trauma in sport.

“Implementing the trial in the Scottish Cup will in turn provide invaluable data to inform a wider implementation plan for Scottish football.”

