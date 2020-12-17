Police are continuing enquiries and appealing for information following a break-in at Top Class Barbers in Bridge Street, Penicuik.

Between 5.30 pm on Wednesday afternoon and 12.20 am this morning, the shop was broken into and a quantity of equipment including clippers and hairdryers valued at around £1500 was stolen. The till and its contents were also stolen.

Detective Constable Mark Asquith at Penicuik said: “I’d like to speak to anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously around Bridge Street or the surrounding area on the evening of Wednesday, 16 December, 2020.

“I’d also urge anyone who is offered to buy clippers or hairdryers at a cut price to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information should contact police at Penicuik via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 0062 of 17 December, 2020. Alternatively calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

