Iconic Victorian pool closing for major investment

One of Edinburgh’s iconic Victorian pools, Warrender Swim Centre, home to the Warrender Baths Club which is said to be the oldest, most famous and most successful swimming club in Scotland, is being temporarily closed for a major refurbishment, from Christmas Eve. It is planned to reopen the pool and gym in September 2021.

Stephanie Kelly, Leisure Manager at Warrender Swim Centre said: “Edinburgh Leisure is unique in having five B-listed Victorian pools in our portfolio but from time to time, these historic venues need some TLC. At 133 years, the investment will future-proof the building so that customers can continue to enjoy its facilities for many years to come, as they have done for previous generations. We will, however, still maintain certain characteristics of ‘Warrender Baths’ to ensure they keep their charm, which is so loved by the people of Bruntsfield, Marchmont and, indeed Edinburgh.”

With a 25-yard pool, sauna and a 20-station gym, Warrender is a Victorian swim centre in the heart of Bruntsfield and Marchmont. This historic venue retains many of its original features, including the original steam room’s roof in the gym, but also has the modern facilities required for an active, healthy life. The gym is located in what used to be the Turkish Baths.

Similar to the recent refurbishments at Leith Victoria and at Dalry Swim Centre, much of the refurbishment will be behind the scenes and will include:

Decoration throughout, including updating the changing rooms, both wet and dry, and retiling of the poolside.

Opening up the spectating area and adding air-cooling.

Installation of a new sauna.

New easy access, making it easier for customers to access the building and their activities, with the simple swipe of their membership card or fob.

Maintenance work to the sandstone structure and roof, both in keeping with the building’s listing.

Upgrades to the mechanical and electrical works, including improvements to the ventilation system, new lighting and installation of venue draining and a new pool plant, which will ensure the building is more energy efficient.

New air handling throughout the building including the gym.

During the refurbishment, customers will have their memberships upgraded to enable them to use any of the 50 + other Edinburgh Leisure venues across the city, so they can continue to keep active during the refurbishment.

Updates at every stage will be posted on Edinburgh Leisure’s social media channels and website during the closure and customers have been informed of the impending renovations.

Warrender Swim Centre

55 Thirlestane Road, Edinburgh EH9 1AP

