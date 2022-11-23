Hibernian FC have reminded fans interested in attending the Capital Cup at Easter Road on Sunday (kick-off 16.10) that they must get their tickets in advance.

There will not be an arrangement for walk-ups on the day and tickets can be sourced on the internet at Hibernian FC ahead of Sunday’s clash which is also a league game. Tickets can be collected from the ticket office at Tynecastle.

The fixture is part of a community engagement project supported by Edinburgh fund managers, Baillie Gifford, and the return is at Tynecastle on Sunday, February 26 next year.

Around 10,000 fans have already accessed tickets for the game and the capacity of Easter Road is 20,421. Both clubs have been working work with local community groups to ensure that the broadest cross section of communities become involved in the initiative and the aim is to fostering greater inclusion and diversity in Scotland’s national game.

Supporters at each fixture will also be able to back the work of each team’s charitable foundation, further strengthening the work that the Hibernian Community Foundation and Big Hearts do in their local communities.

Women’s football is said to be the fastest growing participation sport in Scotland, bucking a trend that has seen levels of physical activity amongst girls drop substantially in recent years.

Hibernian FC chief executive Ben Kensell commented: “It was a proud moment for everyone at Hibernian FC last season to see 5,512 supporters at Easter Road for the Edinburgh Derby, a record crowd for a domestic women’s fixture in Scotland.

Andrew McKinlay, chief executive at Heart of Midlothian, said: “These games have already shone a light on the huge appetite for women’s football in the Capital and we are excited to see how far we can grow attendances and support the wider growth of the game in Scotland.”

