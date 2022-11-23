Bernard Hunter, the mobile crane hire firm which is responsible for lifting the Mound Christmas tree into place, has celebrated an important milestone recently.
The company, which is also one of the earliest recycling firms, is the largest private sector employer in Gilmerton and its 75 year anniversary was recognised by burying a time capsule at the company headquarters.
Those who helped create the capsule include Ian Murray MP, Drum Field Archers, Club McKendry a Gilmerton Spin club, and Gilmerton Chinwag Group. Bernard Hunter has worked with all of these groups over the years.
The firm has also produced a book charting the history over the decades since it began in the early 1950s with th epurchase of a 10 ton Coles EMA crane. Based originally in Leith by the charismatic founder Bernard Hunter Sr, the business moved to the former site of Gilmerton Colliery in the early sixties.
At a ceremony Ian Murray joined the father and son management team, Chairman Jim Rafferty and Managing Director, Mark Rafferty.
The time capsule contains a copy of the book, a copy of the motion of congratulations passed by The City of Edinburgh Council, an arrow from Drum Field Archers and mementoes provided by the community council.
Mark Rafferty, Managing Director of Bernard Hunter said: “I’m immensely proud of the amazing achievements of my grandfather Bernard and all of our family.
“We have worked very hard to make Bernard Hunter a company that has an outstanding reputation for customer care, and a company with a strong commitment to our employees and to the local community. We felt it was important to commemorate this anniversary, and a time capsule seemed the perfect way to mark 75 years of success. We’ve created a lot of local history in Gilmerton and across Scotland, and these items will give a future generation a unique insight into our extraordinary story.”
Ian Murray MP said, “I am very proud to have been asked to take part in this ceremony with one of Edinburgh’s most successful family firms. As the largest private sector employer in Gilmerton, Bernard Hunter has provided jobs for generations of local residents, but it’s done way more than that.
“The company has always played a full role in supporting the local community from decades of support for Ferniehill Football Club to supporting the Drum Field Archers and the McKendry Spinners. When Drum Archers outgrew their initial home at Gilmerton’s Society Hall it was Bernard Hunter that stepped in to help keep them in the area and they did the same when Club McKendry was made homeless just recently.
“I can think of no other company that has done so much for the community in which it is based. The company’s also helping deliver a much-needed health centre and other facilities that will make Gilmerton better for its residents as part of the Gilmerton Gateway development. I congratulate Bernard Hunter for their 75 years of success and wish them many, many more years of success.”
Conference will share their vision of “generation swim”
National swim programme will unite providers at annual conference/ More than 70 delegates dedicated to delivering vital children’s swimming lessons from all corners of the country will come to Edinburgh to share their vision on creating Scotland’s “generation swim”. The summit will be attended by 29 out of the 32 local authorities, and leisure trusts…
Continue Reading Conference will share their vision of “generation swim”
Kingsbarns introduces ‘Pay What You Like’ distillery tours
Kingsbarns Distillery has announced the launch of its new ‘Pay What You Like’ tour at the five-star distillery and visitor centre. Running from now until the end of March, visitors can immerse themselves in the spirit of Fife in return for a ticket price that they feel comfortable with. The new scheme is available every…
Continue Reading Kingsbarns introduces ‘Pay What You Like’ distillery tours
Reminder about ticketing for women’s Capital Cup
Hibernian FC have reminded fans interested in attending the Capital Cup at Easter Road on Sunday (kick-off 16.10) that they must get their tickets in advance. There will not be an arrangement for walk-ups on the day and tickets can be sourced on the internet at Hibernian FC ahead of Sunday’s clash which is also…
Continue Reading Reminder about ticketing for women’s Capital Cup
Supreme Court issues decision on Indyref2
The Supreme Court has issued its unanimous decision on Wednesday determining that The Scottish Parliament may not pass unilateral legislation to hold a second independence referendum. There will in any case be many rallies by pro-independence groups later today, including one at Holyrood. This can be viewed as a victory for the UK Government. The…
Storytelling and art combine at Space
Stork Majgaard is a Danish painter and storyteller who has created some powerful paintings which can be seen at a performance in Edinburgh this weekend. One shows a man falling (Stork told storyteller Svend-Erik Engh it was something to do with falling in love) – with a bloody heart. With a heart that needed surgery,…
Johnny has new goals with appointment to cleaning firm
Cleaning specialist CleanTEC is targeting a new phase of growth with the appointment of Johnny Harvey as operations manager. Mr Harvey will spearhead the Edinburgh firm’s ongoing development in tandem with managing director John Ross. Previously an area sales manager with Arnold Clark Vehicle Management for 15 years, Mr Harvey was also successful in Junior…
Continue Reading Johnny has new goals with appointment to cleaning firm