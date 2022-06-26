At the Art and Craft Collective on Wednesday the featured artist will be Susan Thomson of The Wee Studio.

Between 6.30 and 8pm one of the gallery’s longest established Collectivists, felt artist Susan Thomson will be in Art & Craft showing everyone how she lays out and prepares a felted painting.

This free session will be both interesting and quite different, and anyone attending is invited to go to the gallery and also to buy some coffee and cake from August 21 Café next door which is open until 9.30pm.

Details here.

Art & Craft Collective 93 Causewayside, EH9 1QG

Telephone 0131 629 9123

info@artcraftcollective.co.uk

