A new initiative at Art & Craft Collective is expected to cause a commotion on the streets outside as well as inside the Southside shop.
Customers and passers by will have the opportunity to see an artist at work and talk to them about their inspiration, process and technique when Artist in the Window begins on Sunday 6 November at the Causewayside gallery.
The first artist in the window is Rach Green, the gallery’s latest member. She will be painting in the window between 2.30 and 4pm and a range of her work will also be on display inside the shop.
Rach is a fine artist working in oils, mostly producing abstract works. She was born in Yorkshire but has lived in Scotland, now Edinburgh, for a number of years.
New townhouse show home at Hayford Mills
NEW TOWNHOUSE SHOWHOME LAUNCHED AT ALLANWATER HOMES HAYFORD MILLS DEVELOPMENT The Deveron style townhouse offers high specification, luxury living set over three levels Allanwater Homes has launched its stunning new Deveron 2 Townhouse show home at its Hayford Mills development in Cambusbarron, Stirling. The professionally interior designed property is set over three levels, offering buyers…
Artists get no apology from A Statue for Elsie Inglis
The artists who were getting ready to submit their entries to win the commission to create a statue for Elsie Inglis say the latest statement from the charity which holds the funds to pay for the new statue does not apologise to them. The procedure to choose an artist was not concluded when the trustees…
Continue Reading Artists get no apology from A Statue for Elsie Inglis
Young Scots praised by coach after draw with Ireland
Scotland’s women’s squad, minus a number of leading players, earned a highly-creditable 2-2 with the Ireland development squad in Belfast in the first of a three match series. The going gets tougher when Scotland, with a number of rising stars from the under-21 national squad, face the full Ireland senior side in games on Sunday…
Continue Reading Young Scots praised by coach after draw with Ireland
Scotland becomes a Daily Mile Nation
The government’s key target to involve all 32 local authorities in the Daily Mile has been met. Scottish children have stepped their way into the history books as the country is confirmed as the world’s first Daily Mile Nation. Around 187,000 school children in all of Scotland’s local authority areas are getting active for at…
Glasgow snap losing run but Fife and Dundee defeated
A double from John Dunbar and a single from Mathieu Roy earned Glasgow Clan their first win of the season thanks to a 3-0 success over Manchester Storm at Braehead. The victory snapped a 16-game losing streak and cheered the club’s fans in the crowd of over 2,800 at Braehead. Dundee Stars were thrashed 5-0 at…
Continue Reading Glasgow snap losing run but Fife and Dundee defeated
Hogmanay at Johnnie Walker Princes Street – tickets on sale now
Johnnie Walker Princes Street, with its stunning views of Edinburgh Castle, has released tickets for their Hogmanay party. Hosted in the venue’s rooftop 1820 Bar, the event will provide revellers with the perfect blend of live entertainment and mouth-watering food and drinks, as well as unrivalled views of the cityscape when the clock strikes midnight.…
Continue Reading Hogmanay at Johnnie Walker Princes Street – tickets on sale now