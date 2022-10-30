A new initiative at Art & Craft Collective is expected to cause a commotion on the streets outside as well as inside the Southside shop.

Customers and passers by will have the opportunity to see an artist at work and talk to them about their inspiration, process and technique when Artist in the Window begins on Sunday 6 November at the Causewayside gallery.

The first artist in the window is Rach Green, the gallery’s latest member. She will be painting in the window between 2.30 and 4pm and a range of her work will also be on display inside the shop.

Rach is a fine artist working in oils, mostly producing abstract works. She was born in Yorkshire but has lived in Scotland, now Edinburgh, for a number of years.

