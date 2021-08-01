FLOWERS ARE BLOOMING IN ART & CRAFT COLLECTIVE’S AUGUST EXHIBITION

‘The Expression of Flowers’ by Stirlingshire artist Angelene Perry is the summer exhibition at the Art & Craft Collective gallery in Causewayside. The exhibition opens on 7 August and runs until 2 October.

After several years lecturing at Forth Valley College, Angelene left to pursue her artistic career full time in 2016. This is her first Edinburgh exhibition and focuses on her love of capturingflowers, wild and cultivated, in pen and ink.

“We’re delighted to showcase the work of a talented emerging artist such as Angelene,” commented Linsay Given Black, Art & Craft Collective’s director. “Her work is lovely and deservesas wide exposure as possible.”

Like this: Like Loading...