‘Road to Blues’ is an exhibition by Ukrainian artist, Natasha Mikhailova.

The exhibition opens on Saturday 1 April at 2.30 pm at Art & Craft Collective 93 Causewayside, EH9 1QG.

This is Natasha’s first solo exhibition in Scotland after moving from Ukraine to Edinburgh in 2020 during lockdown.

The artist paints in acrylic and her works are mostly abstract landscapes.

The exhibition continues until Saturday 6 May 2023.

