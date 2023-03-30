Air Canada has announced it will resume and extend its non-stop service between Edinburgh and Toronto.

Starting from June 2023, the service will operate up to daily during the summer peak, and continue three times weekly into the winter season until January 8. It is currently planned to return in early spring 2024.



Air Canada offers more daily flights from the UK to Canada than any other airline.The Edinburgh to Toronto route will be operated by Air Canada mainline with state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The aircraft features three cabins of service for customers to choose from, including lie-flat seats in Air Canada Signature Class, Premium Economy and Economy Class.

All flights are timed to optimise connectivity to Air Canada’s extensive North American network. Seats are available for booking at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada’s Contact Centres, travel agencies or contact Air Canada Reservations on 00 800 669 92222.



“We are pleased to announce the return of our non-stop services from Edinburgh to Toronto,” said Stephen Gerrard, Air Canada General Manager Sales, U.K. and Ireland.

“Our newly extended service from Edinburgh will not only provide our customers in Scotland with a direct link to Canada during both the summer and winter seasons, but also allow convenient onward travel options across North America. Customers can start planning ahead and book with confidence.”



“Extending this service into the winter months is very exciting for us and we are really happy to see Air Canada’s confidence in the strong Edinburgh market through to January,” said Kate Sherry, Chief Commercial Officer (Aero) at Edinburgh Airport.

“Toronto is a beautiful city all year round and there is so much to ‘CN’ do there for passengers who want to have that direct link to Canada beyond summer.”

For full schedule details, please visit aircanada.com

