Edinburgh Airport has reopened following a brief closure on Monday morning when repairs were carried out to a runway.

Maintenance crews fixed a hole in the runway thought to be caused by weather and a few flights were diverted to Glasgow and Newcastle.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Airport said: “Arrivals and departures were suspended for a short period while our teams carried out emergency repairs on our airfield.

“This has since been completed and all operations have resumed. Safety is our priority and we thank passengers for their patience.”

Edinburgh Airport sign

