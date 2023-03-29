Edinburgh Airport has revealed its new careers website for job applicants. The airport hope this will make it easier to apply for jobs ahead of the busy summer period.
A range of roles is available – jobs in customer services, analytics, and paid intern roles in finance and engineering teams. The platform will improve and streamline the process for anyone looking for a job.
Gillian Pollock, Chief People Officer at Edinburgh Airport, said: “Our recruitment activity is ongoing as we continue to prepare for a busy summer, and our new website improves the experience for anyone interested in searching for vacancies, finding out more about teams, and applying for roles.
“It’s important we provide potential applicants with as much information as possible about the roles on offer, and the different teams and businesses working within the airport, so they’ve got all the information they need before they apply.”
Along with detailed information on all current vacancies, it features:
- A rundown of the different airport teams and what they do
- Information on the in-house training opportunities available
- A section dedicated to ‘how we hire’ breaking down and explaining the recruitment process
- Detail on the different benefits available to staff
- A cleaner and more user-friendly design
Opposition parties react to new cabinet
As you would expect the opposition parties have lots to say about the new cabinet, particularly, that as it stands there is scant mention of local government or transport. The new Deputy First Minister Shona Robison confirmed to the BBC this afternoon that she will have responsibility for local government in her role both as…
Easter spectacle to be staged in the heart of the city
On Easter weekend, a team of more than 100 people will stage a large-scale traditional Passion Play below the backdrop of Edinburgh Castle. The Edinburgh Easter Play will be performed at 2pm on Saturday 8 April (Easter Saturday) in Princes Street Gardens West. This year, for the first time in six years, the play will…
Continue Reading Easter spectacle to be staged in the heart of the city
Jumbo lands at National Museum of Flight
The National Museum of Flight has just acquired a Boeing 747 engine which will be on show in time for the extended opening hours at the National Museum of Flight beginning. The museum will be open seven days a week from 1 April for the summer months. Weighing around 6.5 tonnes, the Rolls Royce RB211-524H…
First Minister announces first Cabinet
The First Minister is the youngest ever at 37 years old, and he has now appointed a young cabinet, with five politicians who are under 40. There are also more women than men for the first time. But the two women notable by their absence are Kate Forbes the former Finance Secretary, and Ash Regan…
UK’s biggest marine plastic mural gets warm reception
Local MSP urges public to ‘look after our environment’ following unveiling East Lothian locals flocked to North Berwick harbour to catch a first glimpse of an eight-metre marine mural made from 13,000 pieces of plastic beach waste. The mural, believed to be the biggest of its kind in the UK, was created by artist Julie…
Continue Reading UK’s biggest marine plastic mural gets warm reception
New charity partnership to encourage everyone to move more
A coalition of 19 leading health charities are combining with a resource to help healthcare professionals put physical activity conversations front and centre in patient conversations. Movement for Health (MFH) – a group of charities including SAMH, Age Scotland, and Paths for All – is working with the Faculty of Sport and Exercise Medicine UK…
Continue Reading New charity partnership to encourage everyone to move more