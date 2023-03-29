Edinburgh Airport has revealed its new careers website for job applicants. The airport hope this will make it easier to apply for jobs ahead of the busy summer period.

A range of roles is available – jobs in customer services, analytics, and paid intern roles in finance and engineering teams. The platform will improve and streamline the process for anyone looking for a job.

Gillian Pollock, Chief People Officer at Edinburgh Airport, said: “Our recruitment activity is ongoing as we continue to prepare for a busy summer, and our new website improves the experience for anyone interested in searching for vacancies, finding out more about teams, and applying for roles.

“It’s important we provide potential applicants with as much information as possible about the roles on offer, and the different teams and businesses working within the airport, so they’ve got all the information they need before they apply.”

Along with detailed information on all current vacancies, it features:

A rundown of the different airport teams and what they do

Information on the in-house training opportunities available

A section dedicated to ‘how we hire’ breaking down and explaining the recruitment process

Detail on the different benefits available to staff

A cleaner and more user-friendly design

