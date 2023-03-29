Edinburgh has been recognised in the accreditation scheme, Sustainable Food Places Awards, at a conference in Oxford last weekend.

Edible Edinburgh led the bid for the award. This is a partnership building new approaches to food in the capital. The city was judged on six themes – healthy and sustainable food, food poverty, the local food economy, community activity, public sector food and waste – and is one of just two Scottish cities to achieve silver status. The city also won a silver award last year and has since continued to develop more innovative approaches to promote sustainable food, celebrate the cultural diversity and recognise the importance of food for communities, businesses and citizens.

Cllr Katrina Faccenda with members of Edible Edinburgh

In January this year the city council endorsed the Plant Based Treaty in response to the climate emergency. Now the partnership is about to launch its second Sustainable Food City Plan which will cover the period to 2030 and make changes towards a sustainable food future for Edinburgh.

Vivienne Swan, Edible Edinburgh’s Sustainable Food Coordinator will accept the award at the ceremony on behalf of Edinburgh and the partnership.

Council Leader Cammy Day, said: “Food has a pivotal role to play in helping to meet our key priorities to end poverty, become a net zero city and promote wellbeing and equality for all our residents. This is exemplified by food charities such as Empty Kitchens Full Hearts who fulfil the needs of local communities and promote the positive impacts of affordable and nutritious food. I have been fortunate enough to visit this charity and see first-hand the excellent work they are carrying out across the city.

“From our award-winning restaurants and food retailers, to our thriving community growing spaces, there are hundreds of initiatives running right across the city helping to contribute to our vibrant food economy.

“It’s a credit to all these amazing people and groups that Edinburgh has gained a silver award, helping to show it is a place where people really care about healthy and sustainable food.

“I’m proud that, together with Edible Edinburgh, we’re creating the right conditions for these activities to thrive and deliver real benefits to those most in need of our support.”

Vivienne Swan, Edible Edinburgh’s Sustainable Food Coordinator said: “The Conference was a showcase of a committed and diverse network of cities, towns and regions all working towards shared vision and goals for food systems change.

“Receiving the award on behalf of Edible Edinburgh was a privilege and endorsement of the many valuable projects and progress towards raising awareness of the challenges.”

