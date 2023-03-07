More choice for holidaymakers from Edinburgh in summer 2024 has been announced today as TUI added 1,500 more hotels to their 22 holiday destinations.
There are flights to Palma, Majorca and Dalaman in Turkey. With ten flights weekly on seven routes to the holiday destinations (flights to Palma, Majorca three times a week and Dalaman, Turkey twice a week) this is what TUI’s research shows holidaymakers from Edinburgh want. The data they have shows that 43% of Edinburgh travellers are more likely to book all-inclusive holidays to Spain or Turkey whereas those in the south of England travel to Mexico or the Dominican Republic.
Andrew Flintham, Managing Director at TUI UK & Ireland said: “We are proud of our unrivalled regional flying programme that operates from more UK airports than any other international airline, offering more flexibility and choice to our customers from 20 regional airports.
“Edinburgh Airport has been a long-standing partner of ours and it’s great to see the evolution of this important partnership over the years, now flying to seven hotspots.
“The additional hotels on sale for next summer is testament to positive bookings and we know Brits want to travel more than ever. We are continually focussed on expanding our regional flying programme so that we can continue to make great holidays accessible for as many people as possible.
“At TUI we’re proud to be an award winning travel company – recently winning Best Travel Company for summer sun holidays, Best Travel Company for winter sun holidays, Best Travel Company for Lakes and Mountains holidays and Best Travel Company for Ski/ Winter sports holidays at the British Travel Awards. We offer an outstanding range of holidays and owned hotel concepts, like TUI Blue.”
Jonathan Macneal, Head of Aviation at Edinburgh Airport said: “Expanding choice for passengers is one of the things we strive for at Edinburgh Airport and it’s great to see TUI doing the same and adding to its hotel collection and growing the choice for its customers. There are fantastic options with TUI from Scotland’s busiest airport and we hope customers are looking forward to seeing exactly where they can enjoy that well-earned holiday.”
