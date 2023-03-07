LifeCare Edinburgh is looking for new trustees to help the charity in its work supporting local older people.
The organisation is at an exciting stage in its development and is recruiting Trustees who will “passionately inform their services bringing new skills and experience to help lead the organisation”.
LifeCare Edinburgh is particularly (but not exclusively) interested in individuals with experience in the following fields:
Health and Social Care
Finance
Fundraising
Marketing and Digital Innovation
Hospitality
A spokesperson said: “Most of all, we are looking for people with lived experience of care, or as an unpaid carer, to help strengthen our capacity to better embed the voice of the people who use our services at Board level.
“We are looking for people who share our values, who are passionate and committed about supporting local older people, who can be creative in building our profile and work closely with our team and stakeholders to deliver outstanding person-centred services to our clients.”
The Board usually meets in the evenings (either in-person or via Zoom). The role is non-remunerated, however reasonable expenses will be reimbursed and training/ongoing support will be provided.
If you have any questions or would like a quick chat to find out more, please contact the chair beverleyfrancis@lifecare-edinburgh.org.uk
To apply please send a CV and covering letter expressing your interest to beverleyfrancis@lifecare-edinburgh.org.uk or to ask about submitting an application in another format.
Closing date for applications is 31 March 2023.
