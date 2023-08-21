Comic legend Eddie Izzard has helped to create a new limited-edition gin to support artists at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Izzard’s collaboration with Edinburgh Gin will raise funds for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society to support artists.



All profits from sales of the “Edinburgh Gin Presents: Eddie Izzard” limited-edition bottles will go to help new generations of acts starting their careers at the world’s biggest arts festival.



Izzard, who is a patron of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and Edinburgh Gin created the new recipe with “classic” botanicals juniper, coriander seed, angelica, liquorice and orris, together with additional ones in Bladderwrack Seaweed, Elderflower, Lemon myrtle, Inca berries, Echinacea, Verbena and Elderberries.



The initials of the additional botanicals spell out “Believe”, a sentimental guiding word that Izzard has used when seeking strength to overcome challenges.



The bottles’ labels feature the botanicals surrounding a sketch of Izzard with a bracelet celebrating her new chosen name, Suzy.



Izzard, 61, who has spoken previously of her struggle to break through at the Fringe, hopes the funds raised will help give others an opportunity to bring to life their own self-belief on the stage in Edinburgh.



She said: “As someone who performed from 1981 in 12 Festival Fringe shows over 13 years, I have a strong connection with the great historical city of Edinburgh.



“The seven letters of ‘believe’ each represent a different botanical that has gone into the creation of the new and limited-edition recipe.



“This means a lot to me as I have performed in different languages, acted in a lot of films and run multiple marathons despite many setbacks, but I know anything is possible if you believe.”



The comedian, actor and writer is the second Fringe icon to appear in the series of special collaborations with Edinburgh Gin.



Phoebe Waller Bridge featured on a limited edition bottle in 2021, when the brand’s Edinburgh Gin Presents initiative was launched.



Waller-Bridge, now President of the Fringe Society, shot to fame after her one woman show Fleabag debuted in a small room at the Fringe in 2013.



Karen Crowley, Brand Director at Edinburgh Gin, said Izzard was a “natural choice” for the new release, adding: “After a brilliant collaboration with Phoebe Waller-Bridge in 2021, we are so pleased to bring to life another wonderful partnership with the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, this time with the inimitable Eddie Izzard.



“It has been inspiring to work with Eddie and hear all her wonderful stories during the development of this exciting new gin.



“We have worked together closely to make sure this is a design and recipe we are all really proud of.



“We’re delighted to be able to offer the profits of the bottle to the next generation of talent, and continue giving a helping hand to the future Eddie Izzards of the world.”



Only 2,400 bottles are available to buy from Edinburgh Gin online and at its distillery and gin shop in the city.









