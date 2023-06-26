Hainan Airlines has resumed its service from Edinburgh to Beijing, connecting the two capitals with a twice weekly service.

This is the only direct route from Scotland to China and the Airbus 330 will depart Edinburgh on Mondays and Fridays between 26 June and 6 October.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “We’re excited to be reconnecting Scotland and China and deliver yet more destination and experience choices for our passengers.

“Our countries are both steeped in history and heritage, and this Hainan Airlines service will make it easier for people in Scotland and China to experience the very best of our countries. It’s also another signal of strength in Edinburgh as a destination for people across the world.

“We know that there is a deep connection between our countries and this route will help to reconnect friends, families and businesses, as well as allow us to forge new economic relationships to the benefit of Scotland on a national and local level.”

Minister for Transport Fiona Hyslop said:

“I warmly welcome the start of Hainan’s direct service between Edinburgh Airport and Beijing. This direct connectivity is great news for people and businesses in both Scotland and China, building strong links for business and exports, as well as making it easier for visitors and students to come and experience Scotland.

“Our aspiration is for Scotland to be as well connected globally as peer nations and regions and this service is an important boost to our international connectivity, demonstrating growing confidence in the Scottish aviation market.” 

“I wish Edinburgh Airport and Hainan every success with this service.”

Pictured: Zhi Han (General Manager of Hainan Airlines in the UK); Gordon Robertson (Edinburgh Airport’s Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer) Piper Conner Pratt Edinburgh Airport launch the new Beijing Hainan route

