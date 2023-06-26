On Monday there was a fierce competition being fought out at Holyrood. This one took place in the parliament garden with MSPs and their dogs being put through their paces.
The winner was Winner David Torrance, MSP, and Buster a six year-old Golden Retriever.
Mark Ruskell with Joy, a Greyhound won the Pawblic vote. Presiding Officer, Alison Johnstone and Oakley a Dogs trust dog were in third place and Tess White with Kura a Flat coat retriever won second place.
The Holyrood Dog of the Year celebrates the bond between the owner and their dog. There is continued concern over the cost of living and the cost of keeping a dog, but balanced against the benefits to mental health.
Representatives highlighted some of the advice they offer and how best MSPs can use this information to help concerned constituents continue to provide for their beloved dogs.
Then the MSPs and their pups went for it over the puppy paw-sault course demonstrating their skills at a variety of different exercises and agility tests.
Mark Ruskell won the Pawblic vote with Joy, a four year old three-legged greyhound. Joy is a former racing dog that survived a serious injury as a result of racing. The dog belongs to an animal welfare campaigner and constituent who lives in the Mid Scotland & Fife region that Mark represents.
This is Mark’s second win in a row after he secured last year’s vote with a different former racing dog Bluesy. A few years before that Mark secured the Pawblic vote with his rescued former racing dog Bert.
Mark has long campaigned for a phase out of greyhound racing in Scotland, and will be working with Joy to make that happen.
Mark said: “I am delighted that so many people have been touched by Joy and her story. She is a beautiful dog and I was proud to take her to Holyrood where she was able to win people’s hearts as well as their votes.
“Joy is super friendly with people and fellow dogs. She has a tail that never stops wagging, and she does not let the fact that she is a three-legged dog get in the way of her running, playing or socialising.
“Holyrood Dog of the Year is a great initiative. I am sure that Joy will use her win as an opportunity to raise awareness of the concerns around greyhound racing in Scotland, the unacceptable level of injuries and deaths and the need for this gambling led industry to be phased out.
“Former racing greyhounds make amazing family pets and Joy is a great advert for rehomed greyhounds everywhere.”
Edinburgh reconnects to Chinese capital
Hainan Airlines has resumed its service from Edinburgh to Beijing, connecting the two capitals with a twice weekly service. This is the only direct route from Scotland to China and the Airbus 330 will depart Edinburgh on Mondays and Fridays between 26 June and 6 October. Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “We’re…
Tron connection inspires reactivated jazz label
An album recorded live at a former Edinburgh jazz venue is one of the inspirations behind a Dublin radio presenter becoming a record company executive. Dermot Rogers, who hosts a weekly music programme on Dublin City FM was listening to Overdrive by Irish guitarist Louis Stewart when he realised that Stewart’s recorded legacy was in…
Continue Reading Tron connection inspires reactivated jazz label
Royal Highland Show reports record-breaking numbers
The number of people who visited the Royal Highland Show over the last four days totalled around 217,000, and tickets are already on sale for next year. Among the visitors, 26,500 school children attended for free whether on a school visit or with their families. The Flock to the Show campaign ended at the Show…
Continue Reading Royal Highland Show reports record-breaking numbers
Pride of St James Quarter
At St James Quarter on Saturday pre-Pride celebrations took place with the drag queens Sissy Scorpio and Rozie Cheeks who welcomed visitors, striking poses and dancing. There was glitter face paining for everyone to enjoy and a dance atmosphere with the DJ Trendy Wendy filling the Quarter with Pride anthems until 7pm. They handed out…
Water savings flood in for Scottish public sector
Leading experts save millions for the third year running. Scotland’s largest water retailer claims it has saved the country’s public sector a record £2.85 million over the course of the last year, taking total savings over three years to £6.4 million. Business Stream has supported public sector organisations across the country, including NHS Scotland, Scottish…
Continue Reading Water savings flood in for Scottish public sector
Old Town crime could be tackled with dispersal orders
Last resort anti-social behaviour powers could be harnessed by the police in Edinburgh to crack down on increasing ‘lawlessness and bloody violence’ in the Old Town. City council leader Cammy Day said dispersal orders could be used to tackle crime in the area, following a desperate plea by businesses for help. An open letter sent…
Continue Reading Old Town crime could be tackled with dispersal orders