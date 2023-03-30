Convention Edinburgh was set up last year under the management of the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC), taking over some of the functions of the former destination marketing body, Marketing Edinburgh.

Now, an advisory group has been set up to help attract more business events to the capital. The Advisory Group appointments are Sue Stuart (Surgeons Quarter), Amanda Ferguson (University of Edinburgh Hospitality & Events Collection ), Shona Clelland (Cultural Venues, City of Edinburgh Council), Elaine Elder (National Museums of Scotland Enterprises), Neil Ellis (Edinburgh Hotels Association), Gillian Richardson (Scottish Enterprise), Rob Lang (Edinburgh Airport), Colin Horsburgh (En Pointe Solutions), and Stuart Evans (Fusion Meetings and Events).

EICC CEO, Marshall Dallas said: “The enactment of the advisory group is all about collaboration, pulling together resources, skills, and experience from multiple city and national partners with the overall aim of attracting more events to Edinburgh. We want to grow the city’s profile as a world-class destination for business events, and we’ve now got an incredible collective of advisors to help make this happen.”

Elaine Elder, Director of Sales & Marketing at National Museums of Scotland Enterprises and Advisory Group member at Convention Edinburgh, said:“Convention Edinburgh has made fantastic progress since relaunching last summer, it has an inherently collaborative way of working, and the collective hope is that we can really move the dial and bring even more business into the city. The advisory group brings a wealth of experience together to support the Convention Edinburgh team over the months and years ahead.”

Rob Lang, Head of Marketing at Edinburgh Airport, added: “Business events are a vital aspect of the ongoing recovery of Edinburgh, and a key driver of future economic prosperity in the city. Effective collaboration amongst city partners is essential to ensure we attract the right events at the right time for the benefit of the city and the communities and neighbourhoods it serves.”

Led by the EICC’s Sales & Marketing Director Amanda Wrathall, Convention Edinburgh’s remit includes supporting venues across the city with their bids to attract conference and events to Edinburgh, and assisting event bookers during the destination and venue selection process for their conferences.

Amanda Ferguson, Colin Horsburgh, Elaine Elder, Rob Lang, Marshall Dallas, Amanda Wrathful and Stuart Evans. All images © Stewart Attwood Photography 2023.

