Frolicking by the side of a Quebecan lake during an idyllic family reunion in her Canadian homeland, Larah Bross must have been aware that the carefully curated veneer of a successful business woman was about to melt away quicker than Smoked Applewood cheese in one of her lauded bagels.

For 5,000 miles away a letter from His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (HMRC) was about to drop on the doorstep of the Portobello headquarters of her eponymous sandwich group, with the stark warning that if a £574,132 tax debt was not settled within three weeks Bross Bagels Ltd would be wound up.

The entrepreneur, stand up comedian, and darling of the food sector media – always ready to do anything to promote her hipster brand – would struggle to joke her way out of this crisis, and on her return to Scotland she started putting in place a get-out-of-debtors-jail plan.

