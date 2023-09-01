Our September issue

Our September newspaper is freshly published and on the streets of the capital today.

Our cover story is about the Lord Provost and Council Leader who are taking riding lessons to allow them to take part in the Riding of the Marches while inside we take up the story of Larah Bross and her chain of bagel shops which employ around 70 people in the city – some of which are now either temporarily closed.

New boss of Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership appointed

the City of Edinburgh Council has agreed to appoint Pat Togher as the new permanent Chief Officer of the Edinburgh Integration Joint Board (EIJB). Pat will lead the Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership as he joins with a great depth of experience and a fantastic record as the Assistant Chief Officer at the Glasgow Health and Social Care Partnership.

Pat Togher, new Chief Officer of the Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership said “I am honoured to be appointed to this position and mindful of the enormous responsibility to ensure that health and social care services in Edinburgh are delivered to the highest standard and suited to people’s needs. I am committed to improving services across the city, ensuring faster and more effective early intervention, combating health inequalities and look forward to working with team”

Pat has led Glasgow HSCP’s work on public protection and complex needs, supporting the Chief Officer on strategy development, transformation and the management and delivery of Glasgow City HSCP’s Homelessness, Emergency Social Work and Justice Services across the city. Pat has held strategic responsibility for child/adult protection and multi agency public protection arrangements (MAPPA). More recently Pat led on the implementation of Glasgow’s Health and Social Care Connect providing a single point of access to the HSCP and overseen the development of Glasgow’s Complex Needs Service for those experiencing multiple disadvantage.

He began his career in 1998 working in Addiction Services initially in East Ayrshire and North Lanarkshire before starting his management career within a third sector alcohol and drug service. He moved to Glasgow in 2003 working in Community Addiction Teams and then managing Children’s Services. In 2014 Pat commenced his role as Head of Service in North-East Glasgow, initially holding responsibility for area team Social Work Services before the establishment of Glasgow City HSCP.

In 2018 his role was further extended to include Glasgow Children’s residential care establishments, which assumed responsibility for all 20 children’s units I the city. Pat was appointed into his most recent role of Assistant Chief Officer, Public Protection and Complex Needs in 2019.

Abbeyhill Controlled Parking Zone – operational from Monday

The council has announced that the controlled parking Zone N6 (Abbeyhill) will be operational from 4 September 2023. Parking permits are available for sale now.

The new controls will mean that, during the controlled hours Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5.30pm, all parking is controlled. During those hours all kerbside space will be managed by yellow lines or parking places. Some restrictions such as double yellow lines and some parking places llike disabled bays and car club bays operate 24 hours a day.

Most parking places will be a mix of permit holder only, shared use which can be used by permit holders and visitors paying to park and pay and display bays, with signage situated at each parking place confirming the restrictions that apply.

Find out more about all of the parking restrictions that apply across Edinburgh.

Doors Open Day 2023

Start making plans now for Doors Open Day on 23 September 2023

Hourly tours from 11am until the last tour at 2pm, free entry

Since 2004 Out of the Blue’s headquarters has been the Out of the Blue Drill Hall, a building of considerable historical and cultural significance to the Leith community.

The Drill Hall was built in 1901 for the Royal Scots Regiment, designed by the renowned architect Sir Rowand Anderson, who also designed the National Portrait Gallery on Queen Street and the McEwan Hall at Edinburgh University. Following Out of the Blue’s 2015 ‘Gretna 100’ project, which marked the centenary of the Gretna rail tragedy and its impact on the Leith community, the Out of the Blue Drill Hall was regraded from ‘B’ to ‘A’ listed.

Careful, sustainable restoration and regeneration have transformed this former military building into participatory and inclusive art and cultural centre, with artists’ studios, rehearsal and performance areas, exhibition spaces and a well-reviewed café.

Drill Hall Tours

On Saturday 23rd September hourly tours will be running of the Out of the Blue Drill Hall from 11am until the last tour at 2pm. Please arrive at least 15 minutes before your preferred tour slot to sign up for a place. There will be sign-up sheets available at the venue from 10am.

A Closer Look

In addition to the tours, the current exhibition A Closer Look will be open in the Main Hall from 10am – 5pm.

Book Week Scotland 2023

Applications are now open for Pitch It! which helps community groups individuals and organisations to host events with a writer during Book Week Scotland from 13 to 19 November 2023.

The charity will provide up to £500 to help with the costs of holding an event along with some tailored support.

This year’s Pitch It! line-up includes:

· Kiran Millwood Hargrave, for an event on Friday 17 November

Kiran Millwood Hargrave is an award-winning poet, playwright, and bestselling novelist writing for both children and adults. Her books includeThe Girl of Ink and Stars, Julia and the Shark and The Mercies. Kiran is particularly interested in events relating to the environment, conservation and nature.

· Nooruddean Choudry, for an event on Saturday 18 November

Nooruddean Choudry, also known as @BeardedGenius, is best known for his football writing. His new book Inshallah United is a humorous look at faith, football and growing up in a working-class immigrant family.

The deadline to pitch your event by is Monday 25 September at midday, and further info and the application form can be foundat bookweekscotland.com.

