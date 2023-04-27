The opening of Ingrid Mayes’ first Edinburgh solo exhibition takes place on Saturday 29 April at 2.30 pm at Art & Craft Collective.

Originally from Kent, Ingrid relocated to Fife in 2007 and now paints full time from her studio in Dalgety Bay.

She generally works in acrylics or oils and prefers to imagine her own village scenes rather than be too close to reality.

Ingrid will be at the gallery for the opening, ready to chat about art, her inspiration and her fascinating process. Everyone is invited to go along and enjoy a glass of fizz with the art.

Art & Craft Collective, 93 Causewayside, EH9 1QG.

