The opening of Ingrid Mayes’ first Edinburgh solo exhibition takes place on Saturday 29 April at 2.30 pm at Art & Craft Collective.
Originally from Kent, Ingrid relocated to Fife in 2007 and now paints full time from her studio in Dalgety Bay.
She generally works in acrylics or oils and prefers to imagine her own village scenes rather than be too close to reality.
Ingrid will be at the gallery for the opening, ready to chat about art, her inspiration and her fascinating process. Everyone is invited to go along and enjoy a glass of fizz with the art.
Art & Craft Collective, 93 Causewayside, EH9 1QG.
Scottish youth charity secures support from global powersports leader BRP
The partnership will help Polar Academy expand its mission to give vulnerable young people a chance to redefine their physical and mental limits. Scottish transformational youth charity, The Polar Academy, today announces its partnership with BRP, a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats. In collaboration with BRP and its ‘Ride…
Eclectic new neighbourhood hangout set to open in Bruntsfield
A new bar and restaurant, Patron Saint promises to be a ‘home away from home’, when it opens in Bruntsfield this May. The all-day dining menu overseen by head chef Francesco Castro, previously of the Glentress Hotel, will feature casual dishes and brunch items that showcase hyperlocal suppliers like Modern Standard and La Barantine which…
Edinburgh writers Val McDermid & Doug Johnstone in the running for best crime novel award
Public vote will help choose the winner of the UK’s most prestigious crime writing prize, Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year 2023 The search for the best crime novel of 2023 is now underway – with two Edinburgh authors in the starting line-up. Now in its nineteenth year, the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel…
Five things you need to know today
Edinburgh International Festival It is clear that there is some paring down of finances at Edinburgh International Festival (EIF) HQ. There are to be no fireworks at the end of August to mark the end of one of the biggest cultural events anywhere in the world. The last time the fireworks were staged after the…
Permission granted for care home in Davidson’s Mains despite opposition
A council decision to grant planning permission for a care home in a former Edinburgh village centre has been described as a “really bad outcome” by local residents who called on the site to be used for “much needed houses” instead. A planning meeting heard that the “vast majority” of people in Davidson’s Mains were…
Care home’s cooking class proves better than sliced bread
Bread making masterclass inspires creativity amongst the residents. Residents at an Edinburgh care home have enjoyed a series of cooking classes as part of their events calendar, with the programme starting off with a bread making masterclass. The sessions held at Cramond Residence, courtesy of the home’s Chef Paul Cowley, hope to inspire creativity and reignite…
