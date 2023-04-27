A new bar and restaurant, Patron Saint promises to be a ‘home away from home’, when it opens in Bruntsfield this May.

The all-day dining menu overseen by head chef Francesco Castro, previously of the Glentress Hotel, will feature casual dishes and brunch items that showcase hyperlocal suppliers like Modern Standard and La Barantine which are a stone’s throw away from the venue.

The drinks menu includes classic cocktails, rotational beers, wines and spirits from Royal Mile Whiskies, Inverarity Morton and New Wave Beer. The expert team have also curated an ingenious Bloody Mary menu, to run alongside their range of alcohol and alcohol-free drinks.

The owners of the 58-cover site have taken a maximalist approach to the interiors, with clashing patterns, colours and textures that are reminiscent of someone stepping into an Alice in Wonderland tea party. The family and dog-friendly space has little nooks and alcoves for customers to relax in. On top of this, it features an outdoor 20-cover courtyard to enjoy in the warmer weather.

Nick Madigan, Managing Director of Lucky Number Seven Holdings, said,

“I love Bruntsfield, it is one of my favourite places in the city, so it made sense to open our third venue in the area. Our aim for Patron Saint is for it to be a home away from home, a place to bring your family, friends and pets for a casual, relaxed dining or drinking experience. We look forward to meeting the locals and becoming part of the community”.

“I wanted the bar to be warm and comfortable but also stylish and exciting. When we decided on the name Patron Saint which takes its namesake from the church next door, we sourced antique pieces that we thought would fit well with the vibrant modern style.”

Patron Saint is owned by Lucky Number Seven Holdings, the brains behind two of Edinburgh’s most popular bars The Cocktail Mafia and The Raging Bull.

To celebrate the opening, Patron Saint will be offering 50% discount on food until the end of June, to be the first to know when the booking lines open, sign up to the newsletter on the website: https://patronsaintedinburgh.co.uk/

Like this: Like Loading...