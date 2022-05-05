Art & Craft Collective presents an exhibition of Deborah Fallas’ still life original acrylic and oil paintings of flowers entitled Vibrant Summer.

Originally from Aberdeen, Deborah has lived in the Scottish Borders for over 30 years after coming south to study.

After graduating she worked in the clothing industry and then started to work for herself in the late nineties. In the past few years, looking for an additional outlet for creative ideas, she has returned to painting, which she always loved.

She paints mostly in acrylics and sometimes in oils as she loves the bright colours she can achieve with them and their versatility.

“I also only paint what I myself would like to have on my wall at home,” says Deborah. “If I wouldn’t be happy looking at it every day, I won’t paint it.”

Deborah’ favourite subject is flowers. It reflects her love of colour and nature. “I particularly love big full blooms as I feel they are a celebration of colour and life,” she continues “I feel happy creating my work and I would love to think my paintings make other people happy too.”

Deborah’s work is bright and joyful with strong colour combinations. Energetic and impactful with loose, bold brushstrokes.

Deborah will be in the Gallery for the opening on Saturday 7 May between 2 and 3.30 pm to discuss her inspiration and answer questions.

Exhibition will run at Art & Craft Collective 93 Causewayside EH9 1QG from Saturday 7 May – Saturday 2 July 2022.

