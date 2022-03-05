PAGES BY PANNA – EXHIBITION OPENS ON 2 APRIL AT ART & CRAFT COLLECTIVE

Southside gallery Art & Craft Collective scores another first with their April/May exhibition: paper sculpture and calligraphy, neither of which have been exhibited in the gallery before.

Panna Chauhan is a highly experienced calligrapher and paper sculptor (three of her pieces are on display in the Charlie Miller salon in Stockbridge) exhibiting for the first time with Art & Craft Collective. The work on show is a mix of free standing sculptural pieces and wall mounted pieces.

The artist will be in the Gallery for a special exhibition opening event between 2 and 3.30 pm on Saturday 2 April, demonstrating calligraphy and paper sculpture and discussing her work and inspiration. Panna (whose name means ‘pages of a book’ in Gujarati) said: “I am a calligrapher and visual artist, using my love of the written word and languages to express myself. The written word holds so much power especially when expressed through calligraphy…”

Pages by Panna Exhibition Opening and Meet the Artist – Art & Craft Collective (artcraftcollective.co.uk)

The exhibition opens on Saturday 2 April and runs until Saturday 28 May.

Like this: Like Loading...