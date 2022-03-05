Second-placed Grange can’t afford to slip-up when they visit former Premiership pace-setters, Dunfermline Carnegie, on Saturday (13.30, Woodmill High School, Dunfermline).



The Fife club, only promoted this season, have slipped to fifth spot and have 19 points while Grange are hot on the heels of leaders Western. Grange have 30 points.



Elsewhere, Edinburgh University, coached by Hamish Imrie (pictured, red shirt), picture courtesy of Nigel Duncan, who are third, host fourth-placed Watsonians (Peffermill, 13.00) with four points separating the teams, the students on 25 and Watsonians on 21.



Finally, Inverleith, who are second in the relegation group after the cut-off, host second-bottom Dundee Wanderers (King George V Park, Kinross, 15.45).



Inverleith have 16 points while the Tayside team have six.

