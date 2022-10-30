NEW TOWNHOUSE SHOWHOME LAUNCHED AT ALLANWATER HOMES HAYFORD MILLS DEVELOPMENT

The Deveron style townhouse offers high specification, luxury living set over three levels

Allanwater Homes has launched its stunning new Deveron 2 Townhouse show home at its Hayford Mills development in Cambusbarron, Stirling. The professionally interior designed property is set over three levels, offering buyers a contemporary mews style home with an outstanding specification.

Priced from £324,995, the “Deveron 2” has a well thought out layout which would suit many different buyers, whether a growing family, a young professional couple, or perhaps a downsizer keen to “upscale” their home.

An open plan dining/kitchen/family room is to be found on the ground floor, together with a w/c-utility area. Moving up to the first floor, a spacious lounge takes centre stage, together with the principal bedroom complete with fitted wardrobes and a luxury ensuite shower room. The second floor offers bedroom two, complete with fitted wardrobes and an ensuite shower room, with bedroom three, and a family bathroom also situated on this floor.

Allanwater Homes has assembled a range of top class suppliers to provide the fantastic as included specification found at Hayford Mills. This includes Kitchens by Roundel, selected built in stainless steel kitchen appliances by Zanussi, sanitaryware by Twyford and Bristan Frenzy thermostatic showers which are fitted in the principle ensuites.

“Allanwater Homes is delighted to launch this fantastic new townhouse show home, designed and presented to perfection, which now showcases this amazing house type to the market,” said Allanwater Homes Sales Advisor Lynn McNair. “The Deveron 2 is a modern and contemporary home which offers three floors of flexible living space. Now that the showhome is open for viewing, prospective buyers can see for themselves exactly what this type of three floor property offers them in terms of living space. We appreciate that townhouses are still quite rare in the new build market, so some interested parties may not have actually been in one to fully understand how the space and features could work for them, based on their individual requirements.”

“The Deveron 2 design has plenty of room for home working, and for both casual and more formal dining”, added Lynn. “Teenagers can have their own living spaces too. Townhouse living this stylish is certainly attracting more and more devotees.”

“Allanwater Homes are delighted with the overall look and feel of the Hayford Mills development, which is a fantastic place to live. We would urge those looking for a new three bedroom home to check out the Deveron 2 and reserve soon to get the plot of your choice at this lovely development. This show home will bring it all to life for our buyers,” finished Lynn.

Newbuild homes offer buyers the latest energy efficiency, providing a lower carbon footprint and saving them money on heating costs, which is extremely significant at the moment.

Deveron 2

The new Deveron 2 showhome can be viewed by appointment Thursday to Monday 11am to 530pm. Further details at www.allanwaterhomes.co.uk or call 0330 1247695.

Hayford Mills additionally offers two bedroom “Tweed” apartments, priced from £177,995. These stylish modern apartments come with bright and spacious open plan kitchen/lounges with dining areas, alongside two sizable bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes. A generous bathroom leads off the hallway. The Tweed has lots of storage space and is an ideal home for young professionals, downsizers and first-time buyers.

Enjoying an attractive semi-rural setting, Cambusbarron is within easy commuting distance of Stirling.

Further details at www.allanwaterhomes.co.uk or call 0330 1247695.

Ashford Mills

