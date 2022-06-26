The Great Scottish Tattie Run took place at Silverknowes on Sunday after a three year absence when more than 300 runners look part – some with a 20kg sack of Branston Potatoes on their back.

There were races for the whole family with the Spud & Spoon race for youngsters at the end of the day.

Kevin Imrie, General Manager Branston with the winner of the mens race Arthur Crummie alongside Mr. Branston Spud. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

The Great Scottish Tattie Run is back after a three year absence and more than 300 participants are expected to race with a 20kg sack of Branston Potatoes on their back.

Josh McClay (9) and his sister Ruby McClay (11) first and second in the children’s Great Scottish Tattie Run. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Ahead of the day event organiser Terry Crossley, of Great Scottish Events, said: “There is nothing quite like The Great Scottish Tattie Run and we hope the people of Edinburgh will come along to take part or just to cheer on the runners.

“Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors, Branston, race entry is free and participants can also take home their 10kg or 20kg bag of tatties, and for younger runners they will have great fun in the Spud & Spoon race.

“After an absence of three years due to Covid restrictions, we are delighted to be back at wonderful Silverknowes and hope we can establish The Great Scottish Tattie Run as a not-to-be-missed fun family annual event.”

Kevin Imrie, general manager of Branston’s potato-packing site in Abernethy near Perth, said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring this fantastic event once again and helping to raise funds for some very worthy charities in the process.

“Twenty kilos is a hefty weight to carry, never mind running a mile with it, so it’s real test of strength and stamina as well as a great way to work up an appetite for all those tatties.”

The Great Scottish Tattie Run is back after a three year absence and more than 300 participants are expected to race with a 20kg sack of Branston Potatoes on their back. PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Eva Watters (14) from Edinburgh and Anita Lo from Hong Kong at the Great Scottish Tattie Run. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

