DEDICATED staff at a city care home have hailed the importance of an early investment in tech – with it yielding huge benefits during the latest lockdown.

Residents at Edinburgh’s Cramond Residence have had to isolate in nine self-contained small-group living units within the purpose-built care home, to help with infection control.

While friends within the home may have been separated again, staff have utilised technology to promote interaction across different houses and bring everyone together virtually.

It’s meant that Lifestyle Coordinators at the plush home have been able to deliver a rich activity schedule, including book club. They will lead the activity from The Residence Cinema, connecting to residents in their own private house lounge or in their bedrooms via smart TVs, encouraging two way communications.

Lisa Sohn, Lifestyle Coordinator at the 74-room care home said: “The homes main aim has been to continue providing fun and interactive activities for residents to take part in, although this has become more difficult with restrictions in place, we still wanted to find a way to bring everyone together – albeit virtually.

“We have a host of activities taking place everyday throughout the month from name that tune to a virtual tour of a Scottish visitor attraction, we are hopeful that the residents will still get as much enjoyment out of them as we would normally in person.

“Staff have worked extremely hard to make sure all of the activities planned can be facilitated online and will continue to bring a rich experience as well as allowing residents to interact with their fellow friends from a different area of the home.

“We’re in a fortunate position that all residents have access to a television so we are extremely grateful and look forward to bringing everyone together as and when it is safe to do so.”

Moving the activity programme online has been a great success so far, with some residents now planning to video call another resident in a different part of the home.

Built in 2018, the home has embraced technological advancements from the outset, such as the creation of a web portal allowing for families to live-track a resident’s care. Residents are also encouraged to embrace tech every day, with an example being a recent “Nintendo Switch” competition during the Golf Masters, enabling residents to hone fine motor skills.

Cramond Residence is a purpose-built care combining luxury, five-star accommodation with outstanding clinical standards – with residency available from £1850 per week.

The nine small bubble group living facilities have up to eight bedrooms, a private lounge, dining and snug facilities.

Like this: Like Loading...