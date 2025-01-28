Tickets are now on available for Hibs Women v Rangers Women at Fir Park in the Sky Sport Cup Final on Saturday 22 March; 3pm kick-off.
The Club are currently working on transport options for supporters, pre-match hospitality and sponsorship packages, further information will be shared in due course.
Tickets for the match are on sale now through the Motherwell e-ticketing website.
Prices: Adults – £10 – Concessions (U16s) – £4 – Disabled Supporters – £4 – Family Ticket – £25 (two adults and two children)
There will be no formal segregation at the match although Hibs have been been assigned the North Section and Section M.
