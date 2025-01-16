Veterans’ Housing Scotland has announced today that Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal has accepted an invitation to become the charity’s Patron.

Her Royal Highness assumes the role following a succession of Royal Patrons including King George V, King George VI and Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth.

Veterans’ Housing Scotland is the leading provider of homes for disabled veterans in Scotland. Established in 1915 during World War One, the Charity now provides over six hundred adapted homes for veterans of the three Services and their families.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Group Captain Bob Kemp, was delighted to receive the news. He said, “As a National Charity we are very privileged to have such a senior Member of the Royal Family take an interest in our work. The Princess Royal is well-known in Scotland and this, alongside her military connections and interest in veterans, makes her a perfect Patron for us. We are looking forward to welcoming The Princess to Scotland in the future.

Obligatory credit: Photograph by JOHN SWANNELL/CAMERA PRESS. HRH Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, wearing an emerald green dress and matching jacket, pictured at Gatcombe Park in a photograph taken to mark her 70th birthday.

