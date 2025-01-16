Brechin City sit proudly at the top of the Highland League with 48 points from 19 fixtures. They have won 15 games, drawing three and losing only one, and they enjoy a two point gap between them and Brora Rangers.

The club have not played since inflicting a 5-1 defeat on Huntly in an away game on December 28, their next scheduled league date at Deveronvale being postponed.

However, they have a mean defence having shipped only 14 goals so far in league play, the best total in the division, while scoring 48, the second best goals for record behind free-scoring Brora who have netted on 69 occasions.

The Scottish Cup, fourth round, fixture kicks-off at 19.45 on Friday and fans are reminded that the match is all ticket and there is no pay at the gate option.

Turnstiles open at 6pm and fans are asked to arrive as early as possible to avoid congestion.

There will be strict segregation in place with Hearts fans entering via the man Trinity Road turnstiles. The Jambos will occupy the David H Will stand behind the goal and the Hedge Side terracing.

There is sufficient street parking available around the stadium but the Glebe Park club ask fans to be respectful to local residents.

Neil Critchley’s men go into the fixture having won two and drawn two of their last five matches. They have scored 25 goals and shipped 31 in 23 games, winning six, drawing six and losing 11, and the Scottish Cup clash provides the Jambos with their only chance of silverware this season.

The head coach told Hearts official website: “I am really looking forward (to Brechin). They are doing fantastically well in their league, they’ve only been beaten once all season, so it’s a great cup tie.”

Critchley has seen them play and added: “We’ll go there prepared and give them the respect they deserve. We want to do will in the Scottish Cup.”

For stay-at-home fans, the game is on BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Website.

