The city’s bus provider, Lothian, has taken local charity, Voice of Carers Across Lothian (VOCAL), on board and will support them with a new Carer’s Passport.

The passport is a document detailing Lothian employees who have unpaid carer roles, and the flexibilities they need. This will support employees at the bus company to engage with their manager in supportive meaningful conversations about their own needs. This in turn raises awareness of VOCAL’s work and the services they provide.

Lothian have also raised £11,500 for the charity through their Doors Open Days, the Meadows Marathon and a sponsored skydive.

Gaynor Marshall, Communications Director at Lothian, said: “Our charity partnership with VOCAL has been really special.

“Knowing that we have helped to amplify VOCAL’s message within our operating area to promote the role of unpaid carers is confirmation that partnerships like this are vital.

“We’d like to take this opportunity, at the close of our partnership with VOCAL, to thank their team and service users for what has been an influential and inspirational two years.”

Rosemary McLoughlin, Chief Executive of VOCAL, said: “Our partnership with Lothian Buses has been incredible. There are over 95,000 unpaid carers in Edinburgh and the Lothians and many have accessed support for the first time because of this partnership. It has encouraged conversations about unpaid care and linked carers to vital support.

“Thank you to Lothian for making such an inspiring partnership possible. While our time as Charity of Choice is coming to a close, we look forward to continuing our work together in the years to come!”

