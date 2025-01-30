Southbound traffic on the M90 will be diverted over the Forth Road Bridge between 1am and 5am in the early hours of Friday 31 January, to allow a road sign that was damaged by high winds during Storm Éowyn to be removed from on an overhead gantry.

David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “To remove the damaged sign and fixings from the overhead gantry, we need to deploy a rope access team.

“A full southbound closure of the Queensferry Crossing will be required to undertake this operation safely, however we are confident that we can get the job done within the early hours of Friday morning when traffic is at its lightest.

“The diversion will only add a minute or two to affected journeys.

“We’ll return at a future date to replace the sign, using a revised, more robust fixing arrangement that will allow it to withstand higher wind speeds.”

Consultation has been carried out with relevant stakeholders to make them aware of the plans in advance.

Live traffic information is available from Traffic Scotland at www.traffic.gov.scot or on X at @trafficscotland.

Queensferry Crossing Photo BEAR Scotland

