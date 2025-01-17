Tourist tax – first meeting today

The first of two meetings to agree the way in which the tourist tax will be ingathered and also spent takes place today. Anyone can go to the City Chambers to watch proceedings or watch online either live or after the event has closed.

Read more in our article here where there is a link to papers and how to watch the webcast.

Calton Hill. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

The Junction celebrating 20 years – today

The Junction was established on17 January 2005 and supports young people’s health and wellbeing. Last year they worked with more than 2,800 young people

Leith based charity The Junction is celebrating two decades of work with young people in north east Edinburgh. The organisation supports the health and wellbeing of young pekoe on a one-to-one basis or at drop-in sessions when young people can come for support and group work without needing an appointment.

Cara Spence, Director of The Junction, said: “Today marks the beginning of The Junction’s birthday year. We will be taking time to celebrate, reflect on the progress, and consider the challenges ahead. We are seeing increasing numbers of young people need our support. This is not surprising as younger people are most likely to report that they have a mental health condition than any other age group in Scotland and there are extremely long waiting lists at CAMHS (NHS Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services). In terms of the level of support needed, it is clear that we are experiencing a mental health crisis among young people. However, at the same time, we are facing a challenging financial picture, including cuts in local authority funding.”

Author Irvine Welsh is a big supporter of the charity

Breakfast at the Zoo

Edinburgh Zoo is promoting itself as a place to meet to have breakfast ahead of the rugby internationals in February – and is highlighting that they have free parking.

Details of The Roaring Rugby Brunch are here.

Kim Edgar Music – Songs of Love

Kim is presenting a choir day at Stockbridge Parish Church EH5 5BN on 8 February 2025. She will run a singing workshop from 10am until 3pm and then song sharing from 3pm to 4pm.

Kim said that all are welcome. It’s “pay what you can afford” – tickets available now from my webshop – (£20/25/30/35). https://www.kimedgar.com/product/songs-of-love-singing-workshop-35/



Auction of ski posters

Ski posters are a bit of a niche thing to collect, but the older ones from the early to mid twentieth century are quite beautiful.

There will be a sale of some of the glamorous posters next week at Lyon and Turnbull in Edinburgh.

Read more here

Lyon and Turnbull – Ski Posters Sale PHOTO © Stewart Attwood Photography 2025.

